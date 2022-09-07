ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
BRADENTON, FL
Sarasota Police Conducting Death Investigation

The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota, just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. A citizen called dispatch and...
SARASOTA, FL
Port Richey couple arrested after 2 kids exposed to fentanyl

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After a monthslong investigation, Pinellas County deputies were able to arrest a man and woman accused of exposing their two children to drugs. It began on June 10 when deputies responded to a home in Dunedin for reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old child, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies arrived and noticed the child had labored breathing.
PORT RICHEY, FL
Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing 20 years in prison after being formally charged with robbing a bank in Parrish last month. An indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Tampa Thursday charges Robert Frascella, 55, in connection with the Aug. 8 robbery of a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish.
PARRISH, FL
Martin Luther King
59-year-old woman shoots a man then herself in Punta Gorda

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Charlotte County. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Laura K. Sergeant shot a man multiple times, killing him before she committed suicide. Sergeant called 911 and said she just shot a man multiple times and was planning on taking her own...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Hardee County

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Bowling Green in Hardee County. McKenzie Litton is a white female who is five feet and two inches tall, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. The teen also weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with gray sparkles, black leggings and torn blue jeans, according to investigators.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
Sarasota Cops Corner: Get off my lawn!

Dispute: A resident upset about guests of a neighbor frequently trespassing on his yard called police to request help in solving the situation. The complainant told the officer he was upset because the neighbors are “meth heads” who have many visitors throughout the day and night and they frequently walk through his yard. The officer spoke with the neighbor who said he is aware of the complaints, and he and other residents of the home would stay off the yard. He also advised he would tell their guests to do the same.
SARASOTA, FL

