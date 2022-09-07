Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
Sarasota Man Wanted For Domestic Battery Arrested With Purple Pistol During Traffic Stop
SARASOTA, Fla. – Javaris Williams, 42, of Sarasota, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Monday morning. Williams has nine felony convictions in the State of Florida. According to investigators, Sarasota Police officers saw Williams enter a vehicle at 2000 N.
Convicted felon arrested for hiding a loaded handgun in his underwear
A convicted felon was arrested in Sarasota after he was found with a loaded handgun hidden in his underwear.
sarasotapd.org
Sarasota Police Conducting Death Investigation
The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota, just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. A citizen called dispatch and...
Port Richey couple arrested after 2 kids exposed to fentanyl
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After a monthslong investigation, Pinellas County deputies were able to arrest a man and woman accused of exposing their two children to drugs. It began on June 10 when deputies responded to a home in Dunedin for reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old child, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies arrived and noticed the child had labored breathing.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing 20 years in prison after being formally charged with robbing a bank in Parrish last month. An indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Tampa Thursday charges Robert Frascella, 55, in connection with the Aug. 8 robbery of a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish.
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Former Largo police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.
Haven Inn motel raid ends with drugs, guns, and 3 arrests
A months-long investigation into the Haven Inn motel along Nebraska Avenue in Tampa's Seminole Heights community has ended with three arrests, authorities said there could be more.
WINKNEWS.com
59-year-old woman shoots a man then herself in Punta Gorda
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Charlotte County. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Laura K. Sergeant shot a man multiple times, killing him before she committed suicide. Sergeant called 911 and said she just shot a man multiple times and was planning on taking her own...
Driver busted going 99 mph in 35 mph zone, Sarasota police say
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department busted a driver who was caught speeding nearly three times over the speed limit late Sunday night.
Tampa Police searching for suspect in gas station murder
The Tampa Police Department is looking for a 24-year-old man they believe is responsible for a murder at a gas station in Tampa in August.
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bowling Green, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Hardee County
BOWLING GREEN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Bowling Green in Hardee County. McKenzie Litton is a white female who is five feet and two inches tall, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. The teen also weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with gray sparkles, black leggings and torn blue jeans, according to investigators.
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
Charlotte County corrections officer sentenced for attempting to smuggle drugs
A Charlotte County correction officer was sentenced to three years and five months in prison after attempting to smuggle in drugs into the Charlotte Correctional facility.
TPD: 3 teen girls arrested for involvement in break-ins in Tampa, Temple Terrace
Three young girls suspected of being involved in break-ins in Tampa and Temple Terrace were arrested by the Tampa Police Department.
Tampa woman killed by pickup truck while walking in middle of Nebraska Avenue
A Tampa woman died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking down Nebraska Ave. on Thursday.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Get off my lawn!
Dispute: A resident upset about guests of a neighbor frequently trespassing on his yard called police to request help in solving the situation. The complainant told the officer he was upset because the neighbors are “meth heads” who have many visitors throughout the day and night and they frequently walk through his yard. The officer spoke with the neighbor who said he is aware of the complaints, and he and other residents of the home would stay off the yard. He also advised he would tell their guests to do the same.
Southwest Florida man injured after being bitten by alligator
A man’s been seriously injured after he was bit by an alligator at a Southwest Florida fish camp.
