The Sandman Is a Streaming Dream for Nielsen Top 10, Week of August 8
The Sandman was the most streamed program for the week of August 8, according to the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 report. The fantasy series, based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels, pulled in 1,386 billion minutes viewed. Last week’s top streamed program, Stranger Things, slipped down to No.3 with 1,123 billion minutes viewed. The high-action adventure movie Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, was the second most streamed program, topping the most-streamed movie charts with 1,185 billion minutes viewed. The Jamie Foxx vampire thriller Day Shift also had 982 million minutes viewed, followed by the medical drama series Virgin River with 934 million minutes viewed.
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Meet Cute and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Peacock’s Meet Cute, Prime Video’s The Peripheral, Paramount+’s Inkmaster and HBO Max’s Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me. Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco star in the romantic comedy Meet Cute on Peacock on Sept. 21. Cuoco plays Sheila, who uses a time machine to make Gary (Davidson) fall in love with her over and over again.
Off Madison Episode Three: Changing Course With Cannabis
The narrative behind cannabis has shifted tremendously, from being considered a dangerous gateway drug to being one of the fastest-growing modern industries. But who...
‘It’s Corn!’ Achieving Cultural Relevance Through a Vegetable
If you don't understand the terms "Corn Kid" or "It's Corn!" then you may have been living under...
Friday Stir
-The volatility of the last two years has left many feeling uncertain about the future. During this time, Northwestern Mutual has discovered an overwhelming desire from Americans to pursue their dreams now, rather than waiting for that elusive “someday.” In response, the company is unveiling a new advertising and brand campaign unearthing this cultural shift- defined as “The Great Realization”—that moment where an individual’s priorities come into sharp focus, prompting them to re-architect their lives and pursue what matters most. The campaign marks the brand’s inaugural work with L.A.-based creative agency Mirimar.
NFL・
'Notorious Virgo' Blake Lively Was Very Involved in the Making of This Betty Buzz Ad
Of all the signs of the zodiac, the one best known for their industrious spirit and superior organizational skills is Virgo....
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Spielberg’s Heartfelt Biopic About Movie History’s Biggest Divorce
Has any divorce had a more profound impact on the American imagination than the one between Steven Spielberg’s parents? It was the breakup that launched a million blockbusters. That made daddy issues into a spectacle all their own. That led directly to “E.T.,” “Catch Me if You Can,” and the last scene of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” while also paving the way toward any number of iconic films about the meltdown of the nuclear family — which any multiplex would tell you was the middle class’ defining crisis of the 20th century. And so it stands to reason that...
Roblox Is Testing Dynamic Billboards in the Metaverse With New Ad Platform
As companies continue to flock to the metaverse, Roblox is rolling out a new ad product that will...
Disney+ Day Features Surprise BTS Concert, Andor Sneak Peek
Disney+ Day has kicked off with the surprise release of the concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage–LA on the streamer. The concert of the world-famous K-pop supergroup, which was released at midnight, showcases the live performances of the BTS concerts held at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in late 2021.
Alanis Morissette Just Wants one Peaceful Dinner in the SiriusXM House
The amount of time Americans spend in their cars has decreased dramatically since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many...
Charlotte CBS Affiliate WBTV to Expand On Your Side Tonight to 1 Hour
Charlotte, N.C. CBS affiliate WBTV said it will expand its news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, Sept. 19.
Instagram: How to Block Comments From Specific Users
Instagram allows users to manage who can comment on their posts. This includes the ability to block comments...
