ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 85

Dave Baird
2d ago

Man I feel sorry for people that actually think jan,6 qualifies as insurrection, or extreme violence. I'm not saying it was a good decision. I'm just saying if that's what you consider extreme violence you have more to worry about than what happened on jan6. Joe Biden said on live tv it was the worst attack against the federal government since the civil war. Does he really believe that? If you think so and agree with him you are the problem. Hell if you grew up in Texas and played 4 years of high school football you saw more violence than that play day on jan,6.

Reply(22)
30
Gina Hall
2d ago

I don't believe anything that the news put out about Jan 6 .. what I do believe is how Nancy Pelosi and the correction officers that are in charge of the January 6th so call prisoners that were arrested they're being treated with no food no water locked in a dark dungeon for 2 weeks if not longer one guy 56 is still locked in there solitary and he's been there for months. Nancy was exposed so try another story

Reply(7)
22
Gary Tucker
2d ago

As far as I know this is still a free country for now anyway and anyone can join any organization they choose too. It didn’t say that there were 3000+ members at the Capitol it just stated they have that many members. Just more BS to try to start more crap.

Reply(2)
9
Related
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Quitman, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Wright
Person
Steven Glenn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Texas Constable#North Texas#Adl#The Oath Keepers
Click2Houston.com

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest new ways of funding Texas community colleges is poised to recommend a complete system overhaul that would tie state dollars to how successful schools are at getting students to graduation or four-year universities. The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to “anti-gang effort” in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy