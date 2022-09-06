ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
ScienceAlert

We Just Found a 'Super-Earth' That Could Be an Ocean-Covered Water World

An exoplanet just 100 light-years from Earth appears to be the best candidate yet for a sloshy, water-covered ocean world. It's called TOI-1452b, and measurements of its size and mass suggest a density profile consistent with a global liquid ocean. Scientists believe that worlds like this are possible, but they haven't yet conclusively found one.
The Independent

World ‘woefully underprepared’ for massive volcano catastrophe, scientists warn

Governments have "woefully underprepared" for the impact of a massive volcanic eruption, which could disrupt supply chains, have lasting effects on the climate and hit global food supplies, scientists have warned.The lack of preparation is because there is a "broad misconception" that the risk posed by volcanic eruptions is low, the experts from the University of Cambridge’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk and University of Birmingham, have said.In an article in the journal Nature, the team said governments’ collective lack of investment in planning, monitoring and responding to potential volcanic disaster was "reckless".Dr Lara Mani, an expert...
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
People

Teacher Finds Fossil That Could Be 300 Million Years Old While Walking Dog on Beach: 'Incredible'

"A fossil like this comes up every 50 years or 100 years," geologist and paleontologist John Calder told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation about the discovery It's not every day that fossils are found on Prince Edward Island in Canada, but one woman did just that while walking her dog on the beach. School teacher Lisa Cormier was venturing down the shoreline at Cape Egmont in August when she came across what she initially believed were intertwined roots poking out of the sand, according to the Canadian Press. But upon further inspection, she realized...
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
CBS Sacramento

Potentially habitable "super-Earth" discovered 100 light-years away

An international team of scientists announced on Wednesday that they have discovered two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away. Both of them are significantly larger than our own planet — and one of them may even be suitable for life. Super-Earths are a unique class of exoplanet in the solar system that are more massive than our planet but lighter than the ice giants, according to NASA. They are made by some combination of gas and rock and can get up to 10 times the size of Earth's mass. The findings, discovered with NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite and the University...
Field & Stream

“Freaking Massive” Great White Shark Circles Kayak Fisherman in Central California

A kayak angler was out trying to catch bait off the coast of Central California in late July when something startled him: A giant great white shark nearly the size of his kayak. The big shark circled the kayak angler for several minutes. The angler, who goes by the monicker “Fisherman’s Chronicles,” posted a video of the incredibly close encounter with the apex predator on his YouTube account. In the video, he can be heard calling out to his buddy to warn him of the shark, telling him it’s “freaking massive.”
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Baffled at Mysterious Mass Whale Strandings in Northeast Atlantic

The reason for frequent mass whale strandings remains a mystery. According to research from Aberystwyth University, pilot whales that became stranded in the northeast Atlantic and the Falkland Islands came from separate family groupings. This defies earlier scientific hypotheses on the occurrence. Cetacean Stranding. Marine animals that strand themselves like...
