Phys.org
Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
Scientists say TOI-1452b, exoplanet 100 light years from Earth, may be covered with deep ocean
A team of researchers have discovered an exoplanet about 100 light years away from Earth in the Draco constellation, and they say the world appears to be covered in a deep ocean.
Scientists discover a 5-mile wide undersea crater created as the dinosaurs disappeared
A newly discovered crater off the coast of West Africa was likely caused by an asteroid more than 400 meters wide that hit the Earth around the same time as the space rock that doomed the dinosaurs to extinction.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a 4-Billion-Year-Old Ancient Piece of Earth’s Crust Underneath Western Australia
Lasers pave the path for finding ancient crust. Curtin University researchers have discovered evidence of an approximately four billion-year-old piece of the Earth’s crust that exists beneath the South-West of Western Australia by using lasers smaller than a human hair to target microscopic grains of a mineral extracted from beach sand.
The Moon Stole Something From Deep Inside Earth Eons Ago, and Scientists Can Prove It
Earth and its Moon are unique in the Solar System. Earth is the only planet with just one moon, and that Moon is pretty influential. In fact, without the Moon, life on Earth may not have emerged, some research suggests. Couple that with a size ratio unlike any other planet-moon...
We Just Found a 'Super-Earth' That Could Be an Ocean-Covered Water World
An exoplanet just 100 light-years from Earth appears to be the best candidate yet for a sloshy, water-covered ocean world. It's called TOI-1452b, and measurements of its size and mass suggest a density profile consistent with a global liquid ocean. Scientists believe that worlds like this are possible, but they haven't yet conclusively found one.
natureworldnews.com
Impact Crater Found Beneath the North Atlantic Shows that the Asteroid that Killed the Dinosaur May Have a Collaborator
Evidence of an asteroid impact crater is under the North Atlantic Ocean. The discovery could make scientists reevaluate how the era of dinosaurs came to an end. Scientists have discovered a giant asteroid crater under the Earth's surface. The crater was created by an asteroid collision 66 million years ago.
What is the hottest temperature ever recorded? Where on Earth was it?
How hot is too hot? Can humans survive excessive temperatures? Where do these heat records exist? All your burning questions answered.
World ‘woefully underprepared’ for massive volcano catastrophe, scientists warn
Governments have "woefully underprepared" for the impact of a massive volcanic eruption, which could disrupt supply chains, have lasting effects on the climate and hit global food supplies, scientists have warned.The lack of preparation is because there is a "broad misconception" that the risk posed by volcanic eruptions is low, the experts from the University of Cambridge’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk and University of Birmingham, have said.In an article in the journal Nature, the team said governments’ collective lack of investment in planning, monitoring and responding to potential volcanic disaster was "reckless".Dr Lara Mani, an expert...
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Teacher Finds Fossil That Could Be 300 Million Years Old While Walking Dog on Beach: 'Incredible'
"A fossil like this comes up every 50 years or 100 years," geologist and paleontologist John Calder told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation about the discovery It's not every day that fossils are found on Prince Edward Island in Canada, but one woman did just that while walking her dog on the beach. School teacher Lisa Cormier was venturing down the shoreline at Cape Egmont in August when she came across what she initially believed were intertwined roots poking out of the sand, according to the Canadian Press. But upon further inspection, she realized...
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
studyfinds.org
Historic heat: Fossilized trees in Siberia reveal it’s never been hotter in 7,000 years
YEKATERINBURG, Russia — 2022 is going down as one of the hottest summers to date. As the planet warms up, scorching heatwaves have caused unprecedented high temperatures. Now, a new study examining the climate in Western Siberia reveals that the warmest summers in the past 7,000 years are happening right now.
A solar storm to hit earth today, watch out for auroras
The world might be eagerly waiting for the launch of the Artemis I rocket today, but nature has its highlights to showcase, come rain or fuel leaks. Our planet is on Aurora alert after a coronal mass ejection that was let out last Friday is expected to reach us today, Space.com reported.
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
A plume of "dark plasma" from the sun is expected to be overtaken by a "cannibal" solar burst that may cause an aurora display visible throughout large portions of the United States on Thursday.
Inside ‘lost city’ hidden in deep ocean with ‘unusual’ terrain – and it’s baffling scientists
AN UNDERWATER city of unique, upward-reaching rocks and chemical reactions has scientists wondering if they've found the answer to how life begins. The Lost City Hydrothermal Field is situated in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The Lost City is affixed on top of an underwater...
Potentially habitable "super-Earth" discovered 100 light-years away
An international team of scientists announced on Wednesday that they have discovered two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away. Both of them are significantly larger than our own planet — and one of them may even be suitable for life. Super-Earths are a unique class of exoplanet in the solar system that are more massive than our planet but lighter than the ice giants, according to NASA. They are made by some combination of gas and rock and can get up to 10 times the size of Earth's mass. The findings, discovered with NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite and the University...
“Freaking Massive” Great White Shark Circles Kayak Fisherman in Central California
A kayak angler was out trying to catch bait off the coast of Central California in late July when something startled him: A giant great white shark nearly the size of his kayak. The big shark circled the kayak angler for several minutes. The angler, who goes by the monicker “Fisherman’s Chronicles,” posted a video of the incredibly close encounter with the apex predator on his YouTube account. In the video, he can be heard calling out to his buddy to warn him of the shark, telling him it’s “freaking massive.”
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Baffled at Mysterious Mass Whale Strandings in Northeast Atlantic
The reason for frequent mass whale strandings remains a mystery. According to research from Aberystwyth University, pilot whales that became stranded in the northeast Atlantic and the Falkland Islands came from separate family groupings. This defies earlier scientific hypotheses on the occurrence. Cetacean Stranding. Marine animals that strand themselves like...
sciencealert.com
Earth Is Teetering on The Edge of Five Disastrous Climate Tipping Points, Study Finds
Failing to achieve the Paris agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C could trigger multiple dangerous "tipping points" where changes to climate systems become self-sustaining, according to a major new study published in Science. Even current levels of warming have already put the world at risk of...
