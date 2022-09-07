ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

2024 QB Target To Visit Athens, Talks Interest in Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - After missing on 5-star QB Arch Manning to Texas, there’s a good chance that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs decide not to take a signal-caller in the 2023 class. That means they’ll likely take two in the 2024 class, and one QB target confirmed with Dawg...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission

ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day

SOCIAL CIRCLE – First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Kirby Smart
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA minus God

As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
#Playmakers#American Football#Ad Mitchell
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville

This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross

Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
NORCROSS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more

In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Updated COVID-19 booster available in Athens

The new COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variants, as well as the original strain, are now available in Athens. As shipments of the new updated COVID-19 booster arrive in Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health will begin offering it this week, according to a press release from the DPH.
ATHENS, GA

