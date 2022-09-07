Read full article on original website
Related
Tyler Perry Talks Diversity Push Concerns – “I Don’t Want To Have Black People In Seats They Were Not Ready For”
Tyler Perry expressed his excitement over the recent push for diversity in the film and TV business at a Toronto industry keynote on Sunday but added the drive would only succeed if it were accompanied by education, training and time to gain experience. The director, who has blazed a trail throughout his career in enlarging the space for black stories and talent on the small and big screen, is at Toronto for the world premiere of his new film A Jazzman’s Blues ahead of it release on Netflix on September 23. A labor of love for Perry that has been 27 years in...
NFL・
AdWeek
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Meet Cute and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Peacock’s Meet Cute, Prime Video’s The Peripheral, Paramount+’s Inkmaster and HBO Max’s Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me. Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco star in the romantic comedy Meet Cute on Peacock on Sept. 21. Cuoco plays Sheila, who uses a time machine to make Gary (Davidson) fall in love with her over and over again.
Queen Elizabeth dies: Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson will care for queen’s corgis
One of the biggest questions surrounding the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death swirled around the fate of the queen’s beloved corgis. Prince Andrew, 62, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will take care of Muick and Sandy, the dogs who were given to the queen by the Duke of York in 2021, The Guardian and CNN reported on Sunday.
PETS・
AdWeek
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Defends Shelving Batgirl
Apparently, Warner Bros. Discovery’s cancellation of the nearly completed $90 million Batgirl feature film was “blown out of proportion” by the media. At least, that’s CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels’ take. The decision to scrap the film, which was set to be released in both theaters and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AdWeek
U.S. TV Newsers Arrive in London to Cover the Life and Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 has stunned the world. Many U.S. television news personalities, based abroad and stateside alike, are currently in the U.K. to cover the event.
AdWeek
The Sandman Is a Streaming Dream for Nielsen Top 10, Week of August 8
The Sandman was the most streamed program for the week of August 8, according to the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 report. The fantasy series, based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels, pulled in 1,386 billion minutes viewed. Last week’s top streamed program, Stranger Things, slipped down to No.3 with 1,123 billion minutes viewed. The high-action adventure movie Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, was the second most streamed program, topping the most-streamed movie charts with 1,185 billion minutes viewed. The Jamie Foxx vampire thriller Day Shift also had 982 million minutes viewed, followed by the medical drama series Virgin River with 934 million minutes viewed.
Comments / 0