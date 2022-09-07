ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler ISD official: Dealing with potential threats has always been 'No. 1 priority'

Following a recent incident involving a firearm at Tyler High School, Tyler ISD officials this week emphasized that safety is among the district’s top priorities. Jeff Millslagle, director of safety and security, said the district takes any threat “very seriously,” especially those dealing with gun violence. He said the district’s law enforcement team is designed to address these types of situations as soon as they happen.
Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss elementary school abuse allegations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students. Former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for […]
East Texas teachers say new tax break ‘does not make a difference’

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in 20 years, teachers can deduct more for school supplies. According to the IRS, teachers will now be able to deduct up to $300 for out-of-pocket classroom expenses in 2022, up from $250. According to Velma Penny Elementary School Principal Kaela Deslatte,...
Gregg County Fair Kickoff

Nelson, a 30-year firefighter with Winona VFD, has been contacting his insurance company daily for word on when action will be taken. Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School hosted their...
New East Texas Food Bank mobile pantry coming to Frankston

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be offering a new mobile pantry with fresh produce and meat in Frankston. The mobile pantry will be available the second Tuesday of every month beginning Sept. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Frankston located at 161 Weldon St.
‘My Flag is Up!’ Are Some Carriers Ignoring Your Outgoing Mail in Tyler, TX?

Some Tyler, Texas residents shared their personal issues with certain mail carriers ignoring their outgoing mail--even when their "flag was up" on the mailbox. I haven't personally experienced this. Then again, I rarely send outgoing mail in my mailbox. I usually either handle all my business-related matters online or I drop off letters and other personal correspondence at the post office or drop them in a blue box somewhere around town.
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student

EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
Tatum Honors Mayflower Team

Jarvis Christian University meets with Hawkins community in plan to form ‘communiversity’. The Hawkins mayor and other community leaders engaged in a short program of objectives the school proposed to begin a partnership with the city. 20th annual Family History Fair helps East Texans learn their genealogy. Updated: 3...
New doctor added to hospital staff

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please.
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot

We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
TYLER, TX

