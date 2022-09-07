Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Tyler ISD official: Dealing with potential threats has always been 'No. 1 priority'
Following a recent incident involving a firearm at Tyler High School, Tyler ISD officials this week emphasized that safety is among the district’s top priorities. Jeff Millslagle, director of safety and security, said the district takes any threat “very seriously,” especially those dealing with gun violence. He said the district’s law enforcement team is designed to address these types of situations as soon as they happen.
Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss elementary school abuse allegations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students. Former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for […]
KLTV
East Texas teachers say new tax break ‘does not make a difference’
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in 20 years, teachers can deduct more for school supplies. According to the IRS, teachers will now be able to deduct up to $300 for out-of-pocket classroom expenses in 2022, up from $250. According to Velma Penny Elementary School Principal Kaela Deslatte,...
Man Hopes to Make Longview, Texas a New Bluebonnet Capital–Wanna Help?
One Longview, Texas man wants to make one of our East Texas cities a new Bluebonnet Capital in Texas. And honestly, I'd love to see us all try this in Tyler, Kilgore, Lindale, Athens, and all over East Texas. It's just so refreshing, isn't it? What a contrast to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Gregg County Fair Kickoff
Nelson, a 30-year firefighter with Winona VFD, has been contacting his insurance company daily for word on when action will be taken. Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School hosted their...
KLTV
Panola County turns orange in honor of 4-year-old who passed away from cancer
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Students and community members plan to wear orange at Friday night’s Carthage football game in honor of a four-year-old girl who recently passed away from cancer. Students at Beckville and Gary schools have also planned to wear orange in her honor. According to her obituary,...
KLTV
New East Texas Food Bank mobile pantry coming to Frankston
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be offering a new mobile pantry with fresh produce and meat in Frankston. The mobile pantry will be available the second Tuesday of every month beginning Sept. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Frankston located at 161 Weldon St.
‘My Flag is Up!’ Are Some Carriers Ignoring Your Outgoing Mail in Tyler, TX?
Some Tyler, Texas residents shared their personal issues with certain mail carriers ignoring their outgoing mail--even when their "flag was up" on the mailbox. I haven't personally experienced this. Then again, I rarely send outgoing mail in my mailbox. I usually either handle all my business-related matters online or I drop off letters and other personal correspondence at the post office or drop them in a blue box somewhere around town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
KLTV
Tatum Honors Mayflower Team
Jarvis Christian University meets with Hawkins community in plan to form ‘communiversity’. The Hawkins mayor and other community leaders engaged in a short program of objectives the school proposed to begin a partnership with the city. 20th annual Family History Fair helps East Texans learn their genealogy. Updated: 3...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Teens, 2 Adults Arrested, Charged After Armored Truck Robbery in Carrollton
Four people arrested in Smith County on Thursday will be extradited back to North Texas after police say they shot an armored car employee and made off with a large bag of cash during a robbery at an ATM in Carrollton earlier in the afternoon. Carrollton Police said a crew...
KLTV
UT Tyler history professor discusses changes following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Nelson, a 30-year firefighter with Winona VFD, has been contacting his insurance company daily for word on when action will be taken. Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony. Updated: 1 hour ago. Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School hosted their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler Fire Department celebrates arrival of new firefighting aircraft
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum tags along at Ray Barnard’s 101st Birthday party held at the East Texas Oil Museum. His friend Reece Nichols takes him through the museum where he shares stories of the New London explosion in 1937, and his time as a roughneck in Kuwait and Brazil.
KLTV
Gregg County Fair kicks off 72nd year Friday night
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Fair kicks off Friday night. It runs through Sept. 17. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Stephanie Leonard about the Gregg County Fair, and the fried food she is selling there.
Major accident in Wood County shuts down SH 154
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting a crash on SH 154 just east of FM 14. According to the report, both lanes of SH 154 are blocked with no timeline set for reopening at this time. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.
KTRE
Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues
Suicide Prevention Month is opportune time to learn signs, ways to help. If you need help dealing with suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Hotline can be reached by dialing 988. East Texas nurses begin training Wednesday on specific aspect of caring for kids with cancer. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at...
Portion of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church blocked due to rollover, pin-in crash
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a pin-in crash in which the vehicle overturned on Troup Highway. According to Tyler Police Dept., the crash occurred around 11 a.m., in the 1600 block of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church. Police have blocked off lanes heading toward...
“Highly Intoxicated” Longview, TX Man Calls Cops On Himself, Ends Up In Jail
September 7th is considered "National Beer Lovers Day" and apparently a man from Longview had one too many and decided to take himself to jail after going somewhere he wasn't supposed to. We take you to Harrison County where police there said that they received a phone call last night...
ssnewstelegram.com
New doctor added to hospital staff
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please.
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
Comments / 0