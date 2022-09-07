Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken’s Makin’ will go on rain or shine, city leaders say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday. Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 4 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 4. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Crews responded to structure fire in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, Aiken County fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on the 3000 block of Chariot Court around 2:21 p.m. At 5 p.m., dispatchers say the scene is still active. Firefighters...
WRDW-TV
Aiken’s Makin’ first day is a huge success
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of Aiken’s biggest festivals all year just wrapped up for Friday. Aiken’s Makin’ is a chance for families to have some fun and vendors to bring in big business. We know more people will be right back there in the morning, but...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities believe 16-year-old girl could be in South Carolina
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl not seen since July. On Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office posted a notice hoping to locate Alexis Nicole Debruhl, 16. Alexis is described as 4 feet...
WRDW-TV
Runaway teenager located in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies were in the area of Riverwatch Parkway and Old Evans Road on Thursday morning looking for a runaway 17-year-old male. On Friday, investigators say Kenneth Dunn was located.
WRDW-TV
Augusta native chosen for Berlin Special Olympics 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta native is heading to Berlin next summer to compete in the Special Olympics. Raven Allen was chosen to represent Team Georgia. This will be her first time out of the country, but she’s up for the adventure. She’s super excited. She’s paddled...
Firefighters respond to house fire in Belvedere
Firefighters are working an active structure fire near Chariot Court and Clearmont Drive in Belvedere.
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
WRDW-TV
Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who are curious about mighty machines will get a chance to see them up close at two local events. Meet-a-Machine at the Augusta Regional Airport gives kids the opportunity to see, touch and learn about emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and other machines.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: How limiting access to public swimming pools is costing lives
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pool season may be officially over, but river and lake season will continue as long as mother nature allows. The pandemic brought a record number of new people into parks and onto lakes, but we also saw an increase in unintentional deaths, newbies taking to the water for the first time, and drowning.
I-26 West moving again after temporary closure due to dump truck crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is warning westbound drivers on I-26 that at least one lane is shut down due to a crash involving a dump truck. According to Master Trooper David Jones, the crash happened in the Lexington County area near mile marker 91- the Columbia Avenue exit - when a dump truck hit a bridge with its bucket raised.
WRDW-TV
‘That day changed the world’: 5k run for 9/11
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In cities across the country, people will gather this weekend for the Tunnel to Towers run. It’s named for an off-duty firefighter trying to get from his station in Brooklyn to help at the Twin Towers. He ran three miles, loaded down with all his...
WRDW-TV
‘Some people can’t get to work’: The frustrations of Augusta Transit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you look at the public transit system in Atlanta, over 500,000 people use Marta every day. Here in Augusta, that number is not nearly as big, but thousands still ride. “It’s aggravating. Because a lot of businesses are hurting because some people can’t get to...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County’s 14th annual golf tournament benefits at-risk youth
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to join Sheriff Clay Whittle to help support a local non-profit. The 14th annual Columbia County Golf Tournament benefits the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, Incorporated. The tournament is on Oct. 23 at Bartram Trail Golf Club...
wfxg.com
School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates
(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
wfxg.com
Aiken's Makin' draws crowds in 46th year
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every year, crafters and shoppers flock to downtown Aiken for Aiken’s Makin'. This year is no exception. David Jameson of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce says the event has grown in its more than four decades in Aiken. “It started as a, just local crafters,...
WRDW-TV
Abrams coming to Augusta as Ga. governor’s race heats up
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are stepping up their efforts, with Abrams making an appearance in Augusta. She hasn’t yet announced the exact location, but Abrams will be in town for a “One Georgia”...
WRDW-TV
Burke County goes back to the basics for game against Evans High School
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We had ourselves a matchup between two unbeaten teams, the Burke County Bears and the Evans Knights. Two teams, both undefeated. For Burke County, these two wins are small compared to head coach Eric Parker’s long-term success. “It takes a while to get to...
WRDW-TV
Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
