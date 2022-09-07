ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

WRDW-TV

State law change leads to expansion of opioid overdose treatment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drug overdose-related deaths continue to rise in South Carolina and that’s why a state law now makes it easier to distribute opioid overdose medication. A South Carolina law passed this year allows healthcare workers to pass out live-saving opioid treatment like Narcan to people struggling...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina confirms first West Nile death of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Monday the first death of 2022 from West Nile Virus in the state. The organization said the individual was from the Midlands. DHEC said 11 cases have been confirmed of the virus, nine of which are...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Abortion ranks as top issue among Georgia Latinos, poll finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the economy and crime are the top priorities of Georgia’s Hispanic voters in 2022, abortion has made the list for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted by two of the nation’s Latino civil rights and advocacy organizations. UnidosUS, a Latino...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that its construction partners will open a new westbound on-ramp to Interstate 20 on Monday night. This will connect Exit one of Martintown Road onto I-20, heading west into Georgia. This opening will create single-lane closures that will allow...
WRDW-TV

New I-20 westbound on-ramp causes overnight lane closures

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation is opening a new I-20 on-ramp heading westbound from Exit 1. Drivers on the road can expect some traffic changes. Crews are shifting the temporary barrier wall so traffic will be able to flow onto the newly constructed westbound ramp. GDOT...
GEORGIA STATE

