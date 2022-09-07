ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Cr36_0hlwPkKE00

(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.

Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.

Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith, Detroit native Jalen Rose, Detroit Pistons broadcaster Greg Kesler, former NFL star Bart Scott and David Roberts, ESPN vice president of Sports.

The fundraiser supports the expansion of the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum & Media Center on East Jefferson Avenue.

WGPR-TV is the nation's first Black-owned and operated TV station in the nation and has since been converted into a museum. The historical society founded the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum & Media Center in 2017.

"We are excited about further developing the role of the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum in training and providing inspiration to the next generation of African-American media professionals," Joe Spencer, president of the WGPR Historical Society, said in a press release.

"When WGPR-TV62 began broadcasting in 1975, we launched the careers of many minority journalists, including Stephen A. Smith's current boss at ESPN, David Roberts. David began as a reporter at TV62, and now he is a senior vice president at a major network. That shows you the impact of WGPR."

Tickets for the WGPR Enduring Legacy Celebration on Sept. 10 are $150 each, or $1,200 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite or through the WGPR Historical Society website .

Comments / 1

Related
The Detroit Free Press

ESPN's 'First Take' comes to Detroit's WGPR museum; 'You never know you’re making history'

One of the most popular sports television shows around brought its top star to the place that indirectly helped give him become a superstar. On Friday, ESPN commentator Stephen. A. Smith did a remote broadcast of his lead vehicle, "First Take," from the former WGPR-TV studios — the first Black owned and operated television station in the country — which is now a historical museum.
DETROIT, MI
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
DETROIT, MI
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
CBS Detroit

Dally in the Alley returns to Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Dally in the Alley is coming back this weekend to Detroit for the first time since 2019.The 43rd annual street fair will from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.For more information on the event, visit dallyinthealley.com.43rd Dally in the Alley schedule:Garden Stage11:15 a.m.: Lost Aliens12:15 p.m.: The Hourlies1:15 p.m.: Burn mARALAGO2:15 p.m.: Caveman & Bam Bam3:15 p.m.: ZZVAVA4:15 p.m.: Tony Paris & the Sugarburn5:15 p.m.: SUN ASTROS6:15 p.m.: The Honey Pot7:15 p.m.: Milk Bath8:15 p.m.: Toeheads9:15  p.m.: The HandForest Stage11:30 a.m.: Té LaSalle12:30 p.m.: Strictly Fine1:30 p.m.: Karanjis Soulwater Band2:30 p.m.: White Bee3:30 p.m.:...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city

I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bart Scott
Person
Jalen Rose
Person
Stephen A Smith
hourdetroit.com

Gucci and Detroit Vs Everybody Release a New Collection

Tommey Walker — the founder of clothing brand Detroit Vs Everybody — has teamed up once more with luxury fashion brand Gucci on a limited-edition capsule collection. Launching today, the DVE 2.0 collection features a baseball bat, large bag, belt bag, backpack, and custom Detroit Vs Everybody patches. The patches support Gucci’s ongoing Off The Grid line, which features items made with recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. DVE 2.0 celebrates Gucci’s store opening in Detroit last month and Detroit Month of Design, which is currently taking place throughout the month of September.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Broadcasting#Wgpr#Wgpr Tv#African American#Detroit Pistons
Detroit News

R&B star Kem to record a live album this weekend at the Aretha

Detroit-raised R&B singer Kem will perform two shows at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this weekend celebrating the 20th anniversary of his signing to Motown Records. The concerts will be recorded for his first live album, which is set to be released on Black Friday, Nov. 25. “Celebrating the 20th anniversary...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Public Theatre opens 2022-2023 season in new space

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Theatre is celebrating its new home with the opening of its 2022-2023 season.The theater -- which has been operating in the Robert A. & Maggie Allesee Hall for five years -- is now located at 3960 3rd Street in Detroit. "As DPT embarks on the next stage of our journey, we ask you to please join us in creating a spectacular future for Detroit's own public theatre in its very own home: a world-class facility for our own productions and for the community and arts organizations we are proud to call our neighbors and friends," a statement from the theater's board of directors.Officials say the space will be a 200-seat black box theater with a welcoming lobby, bar, drama bookshop and library, rehearsal studio, dressing rooms, and box office.The space will have dedicated parking and is on a burgeoning restaurant.For more information on the new space, visit detroitpublictheatre.org.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Technology used to pinpoint sound of gunshots in Detroit draws controversy over price, reliability

DETROIT – ShotSpotter is technology used to pinpoint gunfire, but it’s drawn a lot of controversy in Detroit. Detroit police Chief James White and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said ShotSpotter saves lives, but opponents said it’s not worth the cost. New units would cost millions of dollars and opponents argue that money would be better spent elsewhere.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy