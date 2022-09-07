Read full article on original website
Related
Inc.com
Starbucks's Free Refill Policy Is a Genius Brand-Building Strategy -- Even Though Very Few Know of It
Long before the days of Google and discovering the best spots based on reviews, we gauged the perceived quality of a restaurant based on the number of cars in the parking lot. We looked for crowded bars, nightclubs with long lines, and coffee shops buzzing with caffeine-induced life. We assumed...
Starbucks loses appeal, will rehire 7 fired Memphis workers
Starbucks said Wednesday it will reinstate seven employees who were fired in February after leading an effort to unionize their Memphis store. The seven will get their jobs back after the Seattle-based coffee giant lost an appeal of a lower court’s order to reinstate them. Starbucks said the employees...
Amazon and Starbucks Workers’ Rally Outside Howard Schultz’s House Interrupted by Amazon Delivery
Pro-union Amazon and Starbucks workers spent Labor Day marching in the streets and picketing the New York homes of the men most associated with those companies, and while they were rallying outside billionaire former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s home, an Amazon delivery showed up. Amazon Labor Union president Christian...
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
NYC officials sue Starbucks for allegedly firing union-organizing barista without 'just cause'
New York City officials have filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, claiming the Seattle-based coffee giant illegally fired a longtime Queens barista and union organizer. It's a claim Starbucks says it's prepared to fight. In the suit, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) alleges Austin Locke was fired in...
America’s Worst Retailers
Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
Target's ace CEO isn't leaving anytime soon
Target chief Brian Cornell — who led a major comeback at the retail chain — will stay on the job for three more years, the company announced Wednesday.
Meet the union leaders powering a wave of organizing at Amazon, Starbucks, Target, and more
Unions are booming in the US and enjoying their highest support since the '60s. But the ordinary people leading them have their work cut out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target Makes a Change That Should Make Investors, Customers Happy
When he crossed over to Target (TGT) from Pepsico (PEP) in 2014, chief executive Brian Cornell was expected to retire by 2024 — that was when he would turn 65 and, according to longstanding corporate rules at the retail giant, that was also the mandatory retirement rules on its books.
Comments / 8