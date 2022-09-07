ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 8

Related
The Hill

Starbucks loses appeal, will rehire 7 fired Memphis workers

Starbucks said Wednesday it will reinstate seven employees who were fired in February after leading an effort to unionize their Memphis store. The seven will get their jobs back after the Seattle-based coffee giant lost an appeal of a lower court’s order to reinstate them. Starbucks said the employees...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Retailers

Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cnbc

Comments / 0

Community Policy