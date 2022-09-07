ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Shoppers Call the Bissell Little Green Machine a 'Stain Eraser,' and It's on Sale Today

“The before and after were like night and day” If you've been brainstorming ways to finally rid your couch or carpet of that dark spot — but haven't quite figured out the type of heavy machinery is needed to remove tough stains — all you require is a powerful carpet cleaner.  Enter the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, which is currently marked down at Amazon — a rarity, since this top-rated device hardly ever goes on sale. The device works to lift away messes from...
People

These Reusable Dish Cloths Have Shoppers Abandoning Paper Towels — and They're on Sale at Amazon for $18

They’re odor-resistant and multifunctional  Household chores can be tasking — but sometimes, all it takes is a minor upgrade to the products you use to lessen your daily burden.  For instance, you may want to consider swapping out the paper towels and sponges for the customer-loved Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths, which are reusable dishcloths currently on sale at Amazon.  These reusable dishcloths are Amazon best-sellers and have more than 34,000 five-star ratings. They're made from cellulose and cotton and are highly absorbent and durable. And unlike paper towels,...
People

Amazon Just Dropped Double Discounts on This Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 'Great Suction'

“The amount of debris it picks up is remarkable” If high prices have been preventing you from investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, here's a deal you won't want to miss.  Right now, the Trifo Emma Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale, and thanks to Amazon's stackable on-site coupon, you can save twice on the handy cleaning gadget. With up to 4,000 pascals of suction power, the vacuum picks up everything from pet hair and dust to dirt and crumbs. It has a main brush and a six-claw...
Distractify

Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them

As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
Simplemost

Here’s What To Use In Your Laundry Instead Of Fabric Softener

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. In the early 1900s, manufacturers developed fabric softeners to help counteract the harshness of...
People

Stick Vacuums Can Cost Hundreds, but This 'Small and Mighty' Model Is on Sale for Just $86 at Amazon

“I have a $500 Dyson stick vacuum, and I’d say this one is just as good” Cleaning the house is a necessity — whether you rely on a robot vacuum or a steam mop to help you accomplish the work. And while investing in a vacuum cleaner can often run you a few hundred dollars, you don't have to spend that kind of money to find a device that's powerful, reliable, and actually suctions debris.  Look to the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently includes double discounts...
