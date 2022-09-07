ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor staff ‘in hysterics’ to avoid Harry, William or Andrew run-ins

By Nicole Lampert
There’s dysfunctional families — and then there is the British royal family.

Normally, their tensions can be alleviated by distance: With palatial homes all over the British Isles, there is enough room for them to avoid relatives they’d rather not speak to or see. But this week has presented a huge challenge for the security detail at Windsor Great Park, as they work to avoid an unwanted run-in.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have made a brief return to Frogmore Cottage, their former home on the property, while attending events such as the One Young World Summit and Thursday’s Well Child Awards.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK this week, but royal staff is said to be working to shield them from other relatives.
On the same grounds, a mere 0.3 miles away, is Adelaide Cottage — the brand-new home of Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

And royal employees have gone to great lengths to make sure the four, who famously have a frosty relationship at the moment, don’t run into each other.

Harry and Meghan are staying on the same grounds as his brother, William, though their relations are reportedly frosty.
“Staff are in hysterics because they literally live a stone’s throw from each other and they don’t get along,” one palace insider told Page Six.

Also nearby? Royal Lodge, the $35 million mansion occupied by the princes’ disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew — who has been jettisoned from public view after getting caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein sex-abuse scandal — and his ex-wife and constant companion, Sarah Ferguson.

“Adelaide Cottage, Royal Lodge and Frogmore traditionally share gardens within the estate,” the palace insider said.

Sources say the new mantra of Prince William — who will rule the country alongside wife Kate Middleton one day — is “protect the monarchy.”
“However, it is unlikely that they will be used by all three families at once due to the animosity. If [any of them] do plan on using the gardens, then they will need to be scheduled through private secretaries and security. The Yorks’ diary secretary will have to liaise with the Cambridges’ secretary and coordinate schedules with the Sussex secretary.”

And William can squash the others’ garden walk, it seems.

“There is very much a hierarchy — with William and Kate at the top — and they don’t get along with either of the others,” the palace insider added.

Disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife and constant companion, Sarah Ferguson, also live near the homes of William and Harry.
A representative for the Cambridges had no comment.

Of course, there is a neighbor who is even higher in the power rankings: At the center of the action is Windsor Castle, one of Queen Elizabeth’s main homes.

The Queen, when she is in residence, often walks her dogs with Andrew in Frogmore Gardens.

Both William and his father, Prince Charles, have been behind moves to ensure Andrew is not in the public spotlight — such as stopping him from attending the ceremonial Knights of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan are staying at their Frogmore Cottage home this week.
Harry and Meghan used to be close to Andrew and, in particular, Sarah, who taught the American actress how to curtsey. And although the Sussexes now live in California, Harry remains close with his cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who are Andrew and Sarah’s daughters.

But following revelations of Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, and his payment of an estimated $12 million to settle a sex-abuse lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre , being seen in public with him is a political hot potato.

Meanwhile, the royal family has plenty to worry about with the pending release of Harry’s memoir .

The brothers are a mere 0.3 miles away each other — with William and Kate at their new home, Adelaide Cottage (above) — but not expected to interact.
According to royal journalist and commentator Joshua Rom, William sees both his brother and uncle as dangers to the institution of the monarchy.

“Prince William has an immense sense of duty and I think that is really impacting his mindset,” Rom said. “The Queen is stepping down from a lot of engagements and while Prince Charles looks forward to becoming the future king, Prince William knows he has to step up — which means protecting the monarchy at all costs. That is the mantra going forward for him.

“He has these two separate problems: Harry criticizing the monarchy and Andrew, who wants to be back on public duty, but there is so much public dislike of him that it could cause a huge backlash. There is danger in both.”

While this current situation will be short-lived, with Harry and Meghan returning to the
States by the weekend, that doesn’t mean it’s over.

“Harry is particularly keen on spending more time in the UK,” said the palace insider. “He wants his children to be part of the royal family’s legacy.”

Martha McBride Rummel
2d ago

Meghan and Harry are such an embarrassment! They are Serial Liars and Serial Victims….that play this viscous cycle to see what sticks….they are living in their own reality and not aware of what ignorant narcissistic opportunists they are!

Cathy Potts Magalis
2d ago

I say toe William and Kate….keep your distance! My heart breaks that William and Harry no longer speak….but Harry has allowed this. Very sad.

Gideon Bjorn
2d ago

Something my Dad taught me when it came to various types of disputes whether it’s between family or friends and it’s simple. You basically extract yourself from the situation by only interacting with those you no longer trust when you’re in a public place where there are people who have no stake or investment in either party. I’ve had to do that with a certain family member myself. We still speak via Facebook, at least that way (for me) there’s a record of what’s being said and who said it. Not to mention it keeps the conversation civil. Some people don’t understand this, particularly when it comes to family, but you know what, you can choose how you deal with toxic people, family included.

