Billie Eilish gets cloned in new Gucci campaign

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367q9C_0hlwP3eM00

James Bond or Billie Eilish?

The “Lovely” songstress channels her inner action star in her new Gucci Eyewear collection campaign.

The Grammy winner goes full film noir for the dramatic advertisement, where she drives a vintage blue car through the Hollywood Hills in her sunglasses before (spoiler alert) running into her clone. Billie might be a once in a generation kind of singer, but apparently, there are two of her.

The dreamy sequence is meant to show “how eyewear, just like cars, can reflect one’s image in an expanded way,” according to the press release .

The “No Time to Die” soundtrack singer, 20, covers up her ocean eyes with multiple sunny styles , including classic black shades, a pink cat-eye and ‘80s inspired oversized sunglasses. Eilish appears in a sheer, black long-sleeve Gucci top to match her dark blunt-cut bangs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFnI5_0hlwP3eM00
Billie Eilish covers up her ocean eyes in the new Gucci Eyewear campaign.
Gucci
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24khRw_0hlwP3eM00
Billie, 20, goes glam in the campaign, rocking ’80s inspired shield frames.
Gucci

The “Happier Than Ever” singer’s fans were wildly impressed with the Gucci glam. “🥵 I CANT BREATHE MAMA HAVE MERCY,” one fan proclaimed on Instagram, while others said she was “slaying” and “gorg.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aD80_0hlwP3eM00
The “NDA” singer shows off her bedazzled long nails in the campaign shoot.
Gucci

Eilish isn’t a stranger to glowing in Gucci, making her triumphant return to the Met Gala red carpet in a Gilded Age-themed gown by the brand and wowing on the 2022 Oscars red carpet in ruffled gown.

Clearly, the star loves the brand so much she wants to wear it twice as much.

