Utah State

KUTV

Fashion show featuring Utah kids with curly hair

KUTV — Curly Me! is hosting a fashion show featuring young kids with curly hair. You can attend the fashion show on Sept. 10. Alyssha Dairsow spoke with Brooke about the event. For more information, you can visit curlyme.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter,...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Food, rodeo, concerts & more at the Utah State Fair

KUTV — The Utah State Fair is underway!. Bailee joined Fresh Living to tell us all about the fun. For more information visit utahstatefair.com/p/thefai. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Don't miss the Utah RV Super Show

KUTV — The Utah RV Super Show is happening next week!. Brett Parris with Parris RV spoke to Kari about what you will see at the event. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah’s 40 over 40

Julia Deaver, founder of Utah’s 40 over 40, came to GTU alongside Sarah Belzer, one of the nominees of 40 over 40, to talk about her inspiration to start the program. Wanting to highlight and honor fabulous women over 40 through out The Beehive State, Deaver felt this was a great way to showcase talented and intelligent women who hadn’t been recognized. Belzer, founder of Coconu, was out of the workplace for over 20 years and rejoined after raising a family. Deaver and Belzer want to inspire others and show that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. Belzer refers to joining the workforce as “the second act.” The duo says there are options for women and many mentors and there is no need to be intimated. Many of the skills one has in the home can be translated in the business world. “It’s never too late to go back to school, start a new hobby, [or] get back into business. We need women especially over 40 with their wisdom and experience.” said Belzer. The event will take place on Sept. 9 at The Grand America Hotel and GTU host Nice DeGering will be presenting.
UTAH STATE
Local
Utah Entertainment
State
Utah State
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

HOW WE ATE THEN & NOW: Thirty Years of Utah Dining Scene

When I moved to Utah 30 years ago, the dining scene here ― and especially in Salt Lake City and Park City ― was a very different animal than today. Looking back over the past three decades got me thinking about how differently we eat now than we did then. The monster “fast-casual” restaurant trend that has blown up in the past few years wasn’t really happening in 1992, unless perhaps we count the locally-owned Training Table, which I understand is attempting a comeback. More generally, there simply weren’t the plethora of chain and franchise restaurants back then. We didn’t have a single Popeyes, In-N-Out, Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, or even a Starbucks.
PARK CITY, UT
jacobbarlow.com

The Rebirth of a River

Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Geographical Utah sites are being renamed

SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
UTAH STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues

As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
IDAHO STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes

SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
UTAH STATE

