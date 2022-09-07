Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Fashion show featuring Utah kids with curly hair
KUTV — Curly Me! is hosting a fashion show featuring young kids with curly hair. You can attend the fashion show on Sept. 10. Alyssha Dairsow spoke with Brooke about the event. For more information, you can visit curlyme.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter,...
KUTV
Food, rodeo, concerts & more at the Utah State Fair
KUTV — The Utah State Fair is underway!. Bailee joined Fresh Living to tell us all about the fun. For more information visit utahstatefair.com/p/thefai. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on...
KUTV
Don't miss the Utah RV Super Show
KUTV — The Utah RV Super Show is happening next week!. Brett Parris with Parris RV spoke to Kari about what you will see at the event. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1...
ABC 4
Utah’s 40 over 40
Julia Deaver, founder of Utah’s 40 over 40, came to GTU alongside Sarah Belzer, one of the nominees of 40 over 40, to talk about her inspiration to start the program. Wanting to highlight and honor fabulous women over 40 through out The Beehive State, Deaver felt this was a great way to showcase talented and intelligent women who hadn’t been recognized. Belzer, founder of Coconu, was out of the workplace for over 20 years and rejoined after raising a family. Deaver and Belzer want to inspire others and show that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. Belzer refers to joining the workforce as “the second act.” The duo says there are options for women and many mentors and there is no need to be intimated. Many of the skills one has in the home can be translated in the business world. “It’s never too late to go back to school, start a new hobby, [or] get back into business. We need women especially over 40 with their wisdom and experience.” said Belzer. The event will take place on Sept. 9 at The Grand America Hotel and GTU host Nice DeGering will be presenting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
The Justice Files: New book sheds new light on the deaths of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A famous outlaw may have died here in Salt Lake City, while his partner–who was born in Beaver–also lived beyond previously thought. That’s the discovery of local author Dr. Steve Lacy who claimed Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid didn’t die in South America in a shoot out with the […]
kjzz.com
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Lawmaker teases flag finalist 'sneak peek'
The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah’s state flag has officially been whittled down to 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
utahstories.com
HOW WE ATE THEN & NOW: Thirty Years of Utah Dining Scene
When I moved to Utah 30 years ago, the dining scene here ― and especially in Salt Lake City and Park City ― was a very different animal than today. Looking back over the past three decades got me thinking about how differently we eat now than we did then. The monster “fast-casual” restaurant trend that has blown up in the past few years wasn’t really happening in 1992, unless perhaps we count the locally-owned Training Table, which I understand is attempting a comeback. More generally, there simply weren’t the plethora of chain and franchise restaurants back then. We didn’t have a single Popeyes, In-N-Out, Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, or even a Starbucks.
KUTV
From the courtroom to kayaks: A day on the Jordan River with 'Kayak Court'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's easy to look at some of the problems our state is facing and say --this is issue is too big to tackle. One Utah woman knows the power of one and is chipping away at the problem with what some call a crazy idea known as ‘Kayak Court.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jacobbarlow.com
The Rebirth of a River
Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
kslnewsradio.com
Geographical Utah sites are being renamed
SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues
As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
kslnewsradio.com
Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes
SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
KUTV
Take 2 Podcast: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Evan McMullin rally, new Utah flag options
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch, dead at 96. Evan McMullin held a rally and released internal polling: Can internal polling be trusted, and if so, should Lee be worried?. Impact Research: Among likely voters in Utah, McMullin receives 47% of the vote while Lee gets 46%, and...
Unwanted pet fish being found in Utah waters, says DWR
UTAH, — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) issued a statement on Thursday reminding the public it is illegal to release their unwanted pet fish or move fish caught from […]
Utah’s big game hunting season gets underway, conflicts already starting
Old Town Park City resident Annie Hazlehurst said she runs on the Vail and Park City trail system daily in all seasons. She frequently interacts with hunters on private or city-owned trails where hunting is not permitted. "One set of hunters that I ran into actually had the audacity to...
Utah family loses young son in I-215 crash years after daughter dies
A Utah family is dealing with the tragedy of losing their young son in a highway crash just years after the death of their daughter.
Comments / 0