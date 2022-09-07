ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
NBC Chicago

Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic

As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.
msn.com

The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
survivornet.com

Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
msn.com

6 most common causes of traumatic brain injuries

Traumatic brain injury, also referred to as intracranial injury, is caused by an external impact, such as a blow or jolt, or a penetrating injury, such as a gunshot, to the head. This trauma may cause the brain to shift or twist within the skull cavity or to change its use of chemicals and energy, resulting in headaches, disorientation, and sensitivity to light and sound. In some cases, these changes are brief and don't result in long-term brain damage; however, with more severe injuries, these effects may persist and result in long-term health problems, including brain cell damage. The leading causes of TBIs are falls and motor vehicle accidents, though domestic violence, work or military injuries, and sports or recreational activities are also known to cause TBIs in varying degrees.
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert

One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
survivornet.com

Dad Of Two And Groom, 35, Thought His Crippling Stomach Pain Was From ‘Pre-Wedding Stress:’ Two Weeks After His Wedding Learned He Had Cancer

Recruitment consultant Florian Tushi, 35, was suffering from severe stomach pains and weight loss leading up to his wedding and chalked it up to stress. The dad-of-two was marrying his partner of ten years, Sarah, who is also the mother of his children. Two weeks after saying ‘I Do,’ Florian found out he had stage 4 stomach cancer.
ohmymag.co.uk

Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored

Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Diabetic Neuropathy

Diabetic neuropathy is nerve damage that can cause unpleasant sensations, diminished sensation, weakness, diarrhea, constipation, and difficulty with urination. It can also cause serious health issues, like cardiovascular problems. And the loss of sensation and weakness can lead to injuries and infections. If you have diabetes, it’s important to be...
Daily Mail

Speech therapist says she's been inundated with 'COVID babies' who haven't hit milestones and can barely speak any words because of pandemic shutdowns

A New Jersey speech therapist says she's recently seen a wave of infants and toddlers 'unable to communicate' after being born during the pandemic - one of several now-surfacing consequences of school and day care closures seen over the past few years. The phenomenon, speech pathologist Nancy Polow says, is...
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Aseptic Meningitis

Aseptic meningitis is inflammation of the meninges (the linings around the brain and spinal cord). It can be caused by inflammatory conditions or nonbacterial infections. The most common symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, and fatigue. Aseptic meningitis can improve on its own without long-term effects. However, seeking medical attention is important if you develop any symptoms because these nonspecific symptoms can occur with many different health issues.
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of a Ruptured Ovarian Cyst

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that often form on or in an ovary (a reproductive organ that produces eggs). It is normal for certain types of ovarian cysts called follicular cysts to rupture when ovulation occurs during the menstrual cycle. Ruptured ovarian cysts may cause no symptoms. If there are...
Healthline

Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
