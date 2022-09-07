Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
Tenesmus is the bowel cancer symptom you’ve probably never heard of
GOING to the toilet for a number two is completely normal and everyone has different bowel habits. But it can feel embarrassing to talk about any issues and changes you might be going through. While most of the time a change in your poo isn't anything to worry about -...
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
NBC Chicago
Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic
As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
5 Signs You Could Have a Potassium Deficiency
A potassium deficiency doesn't always cause symptoms. But when they do occur, signs of low potassium, or hypokalemia, can include muscle cramps and GI issues.
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
msn.com
6 most common causes of traumatic brain injuries
Traumatic brain injury, also referred to as intracranial injury, is caused by an external impact, such as a blow or jolt, or a penetrating injury, such as a gunshot, to the head. This trauma may cause the brain to shift or twist within the skull cavity or to change its use of chemicals and energy, resulting in headaches, disorientation, and sensitivity to light and sound. In some cases, these changes are brief and don't result in long-term brain damage; however, with more severe injuries, these effects may persist and result in long-term health problems, including brain cell damage. The leading causes of TBIs are falls and motor vehicle accidents, though domestic violence, work or military injuries, and sports or recreational activities are also known to cause TBIs in varying degrees.
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
survivornet.com
Dad Of Two, 40, With Chest Pains, Thirst and Fatigue Was Told By Doctors That ‘Nothing Is Wrong With Him:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Dixon, 40, was diagnosed with leukemia after insisting that blood tests be taken during a trip to the emergency room after suffering from chest, hip and rib cage pain. Prior to that trip, he had tried to make an in-person doctors appointment because he was dealing with fatigue, thirst, aches and pains.
survivornet.com
Dad Of Two And Groom, 35, Thought His Crippling Stomach Pain Was From ‘Pre-Wedding Stress:’ Two Weeks After His Wedding Learned He Had Cancer
Recruitment consultant Florian Tushi, 35, was suffering from severe stomach pains and weight loss leading up to his wedding and chalked it up to stress. The dad-of-two was marrying his partner of ten years, Sarah, who is also the mother of his children. Two weeks after saying ‘I Do,’ Florian found out he had stage 4 stomach cancer.
ohmymag.co.uk
Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored
Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
survivornet.com
Mom, 35, Whose Son, 3, Was Experiencing ‘Agonizing Tummy And Leg Pain’ Was Told By Doctors He Had COVID: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
James Lewis, 3, was left unable to walk after experiencing leg and stomach pains caused by cancer. Doctors originally thought he had COVID-19, but later tests and scans revealed the truth: neuroblastoma. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells, most often...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is nerve damage that can cause unpleasant sensations, diminished sensation, weakness, diarrhea, constipation, and difficulty with urination. It can also cause serious health issues, like cardiovascular problems. And the loss of sensation and weakness can lead to injuries and infections. If you have diabetes, it’s important to be...
Speech therapist says she's been inundated with 'COVID babies' who haven't hit milestones and can barely speak any words because of pandemic shutdowns
A New Jersey speech therapist says she's recently seen a wave of infants and toddlers 'unable to communicate' after being born during the pandemic - one of several now-surfacing consequences of school and day care closures seen over the past few years. The phenomenon, speech pathologist Nancy Polow says, is...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Aseptic Meningitis
Aseptic meningitis is inflammation of the meninges (the linings around the brain and spinal cord). It can be caused by inflammatory conditions or nonbacterial infections. The most common symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, and fatigue. Aseptic meningitis can improve on its own without long-term effects. However, seeking medical attention is important if you develop any symptoms because these nonspecific symptoms can occur with many different health issues.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of a Ruptured Ovarian Cyst
Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that often form on or in an ovary (a reproductive organ that produces eggs). It is normal for certain types of ovarian cysts called follicular cysts to rupture when ovulation occurs during the menstrual cycle. Ruptured ovarian cysts may cause no symptoms. If there are...
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
