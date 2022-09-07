Read full article on original website
Northern Illinois Food Bank's New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Event
Oktoberfest celebration returns to Old Settlers Park Saturday
PADDOCK LAKE — The 12th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest will be held noon to 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 10), at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. The festivities will include authentic German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities including the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and silent auction. Admission and parking are free.
After nearly 50 years, Tom finally goes to Ravinia!
HIGHLAND PARK – Had never been to Ravinia until last evening. Can you believe that? Nearly half a century here and having never been to Ravinia??. Stevie Nicks was in town, and I thought might be time to take the plunge and go up to Highland Park to see her there. I had heard so much of that venue. All I can say about the Ravinia experience, about which I had heard so much all these years is wow! It became clear to me quickly that the word is out on Ravinia–NO SURPRISE there. I read that 600,000 attend events there annually. There was certainly a crowd on hand Thursday night. It was such a lovely Sept evening. What a crowd and what an interesting experience.
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
Great Lakes Brew Fest on tap Saturday at the Kenosha lakefront
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As organizer of the Great Lakes Brew Fest, Wisconsin native Curt Foreman has a bit of advice for all...
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
Here’s the full Bay View Bash entertainment lineup, vendor list, and everything else you need to know
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Since this will be the...
Happy 50th Birthday, Brighton Dale!
BRIGHTON — Kenosha County’s Brighton Dale Links golf course is celebrating its 50th year in 2022 with a special outing next month, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Friday. The outing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, beginning with a noon shotgun start. Players may create their own foursome...
Blain’s Farm & Fleet grand opening celebration is Oct. 20-22
GRAFTON - Following a year of planning and renovations, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will celebrate its grand opening for a new location in Grafton on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The three-day event will be held a week after a soft opening on...
Update: Suspects Named, Charges Filed in Antioch and Highland Park Homicides
(Antioch, IL) Arrests have been made and charges have been filed against two people in connection with an Antioch homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say 28-year-old Johnathan Skroko of South Elgin, and 24-year-old Hailey Miller of Antioch were taken into custody on Wednesday in a hotel near Gurnee. The pair were both charged on Thursday with first and second degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Robbie Dickerson of Racine. Investigators say Dickerson was in Antioch to sell drugs to the pair, but they reportedly robbed and shot him before fleeing. Bond for Skroko was set at 10-million-dollars, while Miller’s was set at 3-million.
Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
Kenoshan of the Week: Brandon Morris
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Looking for a challenge?. Try to find someone who loves Kenosha...
Saving annual plants over winter
MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
SMALL TOWNS: Camp Lake Resort
A Brown County supervisor says the jail's had a shortage of correctional officers for months. Menasha police create list of home surveillance cameras. Participation is voluntary, but police say it could help investigators solve crimes faster. Queen Elizabeth's death felt in Northeast Wisconsin. Updated: 5 hours ago. She was the...
Zion police officer fatally shoots man during possible attempted break-in, Lake County officials say
Lake County police officials said a man was shot and killed by a police officer in Zion Thursday evening.
Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.
A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
Brookfield police seek help in finding theft suspects at Bravo Restaurant
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a fraud/theft at Bravo Restaurant. According to police, two suspects stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant in Brookfield. Police say one suspect is a middle-aged female, wearing a camouflage head covering, white pants and...
Downtown Kenosha Loses ER; Gains Urgent Care and In-Patient Mental Health and Rehab Services
(WGTD)---Froedtert Kenosha Hospital--located off of Sheridan Rd. and 63rd St.--is closing its Emergency Room as part of a continuing shift of services westward to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie. But it's also adding inpatient mental health and rehabilitation services. In a announcement posted on Facebook, Froedtert South President and CEO Rick Schmidt...
