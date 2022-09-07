ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Florida (Unique and Fun Stays!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Florida is famous for its theme parks where you can feel like a kid again. Instead of staying in a hotel during your visit to the Sunshine State, try something different. Florida has plenty of treehouses where you can book your stay.
FOX 35's We Love Florida

From the beaches to the theme parks, small towns to big cities, Space Coast to the cruise ports, and all the people, wildlife, and weather in between, Florida is a special place to live! And whether you’ve lived here your whole life or moved here recently, we’re here to celebrate the history, landmarks, businesses, and restaurants that make Florida such a unique spot in America.
Second Harvest urges residents to “Stock the Shelves”

BREVARD COUNTY - September is Hunger Action Month, and Second Harvest Food Bank is urging Central Florida residents to help “Stock the Shelves” at their local food pantries. In the years before COVID-19, Second Harvest of Central Florida, which serves Brevard, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, and Orange Counties, served just over 150,000 meals per day through their network of community partner organizations.
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes

Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
Reedy Creek replacement in the works

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
L. Cane

The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book

Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
