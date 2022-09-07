Read full article on original website
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Florida (Unique and Fun Stays!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Florida is famous for its theme parks where you can feel like a kid again. Instead of staying in a hotel during your visit to the Sunshine State, try something different. Florida has plenty of treehouses where you can book your stay.
FOX 35's We Love Florida
From the beaches to the theme parks, small towns to big cities, Space Coast to the cruise ports, and all the people, wildlife, and weather in between, Florida is a special place to live! And whether you’ve lived here your whole life or moved here recently, we’re here to celebrate the history, landmarks, businesses, and restaurants that make Florida such a unique spot in America.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
Both locations are projected to open in Early 2023
click orlando
Orlando grandmother faces foreclosure after Homeowners Assistant Fund account vanishes
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paula Bijeau has been patiently waiting since June to get an update on her Homeowner Assistance Fund application. The East Orlando grandmother has been paying the bills with furniture and jewelry she restores and sells on Facebook Marketplace. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween...
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her at Orlando park
An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot.
Second Harvest urges residents to “Stock the Shelves”
BREVARD COUNTY - September is Hunger Action Month, and Second Harvest Food Bank is urging Central Florida residents to help “Stock the Shelves” at their local food pantries. In the years before COVID-19, Second Harvest of Central Florida, which serves Brevard, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, and Orange Counties, served just over 150,000 meals per day through their network of community partner organizations.
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
This Is Florida's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes
Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
Reedy Creek replacement in the works
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
Nurse saves baby on Spirit flight to Orlando: 'Your heart falls and you spring into action'
FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette witnessed the heroic actions of a nurse as she saved a baby that had stopped breathing while on a flight bound for Orlando. Tamara Panzino was able to revive the three-month-old with oxygen and chest compressions.
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
On This Day, Sept. 9: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida
On Sept. 9, 2017, Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, leaving millions without power. The Category 5 storm was blamed for more than 130 deaths.
The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book
Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
Help Wanted: Poll workers needed for elections in several Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. – The county supervisor of elections offices in Florida are gearing up for the November elections and some say they need more people to work the polling places and help others vote. Several elections offices are looking for poll workers to help process voters and ballots, monitor...
