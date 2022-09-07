Read full article on original website
Related
Children’s Park of Tyler gets new bear statues in honor of longtime supporter
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New “triplets” have settled into the Children’s Park of Tyler, and they welcomed them just in time for National Teddy Bear Day. The triplets are located right by Franklin Falls, according to a post from the Children’s Park of Tyler. They were donated in honor of a supporter who has stood […]
KTRE
Longview’s Jalen Hale makes long catch for touchdown against Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against Tyler Legacy, Longview’s Jalen Hale makes a long catch and runs into the end zone to score.
Portion of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church blocked due to rollover, pin-in crash
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a pin-in crash in which the vehicle overturned on Troup Highway. According to Tyler Police Dept., the crash occurred around 11 a.m., in the 1600 block of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church. Police have blocked off lanes heading toward...
KLTV
Friends celebrate 101st birthday of East Texas roughneck
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - September 7, 1921. That was the day Ray Barnard was born, which makes today his one-hundred first birthday. Ray Barnard lives at Arabella of Kilgore and to celebrate year 101, he celebrated with a trip to the East Texas Oil Museum. He lost his sight a few years back, but that hasn’t slowed him down much thanks to friends like Reece Nichols. They were checking out an old truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Panola County turns orange in honor of 4-year-old who passed away from cancer
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Students and community members plan to wear orange at Friday night’s Carthage football game in honor of a four-year-old girl who recently passed away from cancer. Students at Beckville and Gary schools have also planned to wear orange in her honor. According to her obituary,...
‘My Flag is Up!’ Are Some Carriers Ignoring Your Outgoing Mail in Tyler, TX?
Some Tyler, Texas residents shared their personal issues with certain mail carriers ignoring their outgoing mail--even when their "flag was up" on the mailbox. I haven't personally experienced this. Then again, I rarely send outgoing mail in my mailbox. I usually either handle all my business-related matters online or I drop off letters and other personal correspondence at the post office or drop them in a blue box somewhere around town.
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
Major accident in Wood County shuts down SH 154
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting a crash on SH 154 just east of FM 14. According to the report, both lanes of SH 154 are blocked with no timeline set for reopening at this time. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.
RELATED PEOPLE
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
KTRE
Gregg County Fair Kickoff
Nelson, a 30-year firefighter with Winona VFD, has been contacting his insurance company daily for word on when action will be taken. Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School hosted their...
KTRE
Marshall’s Jacorey Smith gets the ball knocked away, but makes the catch for touchdown
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against Henderson, Marshall’s quarterback Collier Stone fakes the handoff and throws to Jacorey Smith who gets the ball knocked away, but catches it anyway and runs it in for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
KTRE
Timpson’s Terry Bussey makes quick run up the sideline for a touchdown against Daingerfield
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Daingerfield, Timpson’s Terry Bussey makes a quick run around and up the sideline to score a touchdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
Homemade vanilla extract and simple vanilla pudding by Mama Steph
On this week's edition of East Texas Kitchen Pickin', Jeff shows off his haul of Tupperware. Mike Chubboy with Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore showed us how homemade bratwurst is made this week. This popular sausage sells out quickly at the restaurant, he says.
KTRE
Carthage's Montrel Hatten makes 60 yard catch for a touchdown
Marshall's Jacorey Smith gets the ball knocked away, but makes the catch for touchdown. During Friday's game against Henderson, Marshall's Collier Stone fakes the handoff and throws to Jacorey Smith who gets the ball knocked away but catches it. Timpson’s Terry Bussey makes quick run up the sideline for a...
KLTV
SFA to demolish cafeteria, dorms to make way for modern facilities
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University announced Friday that some of their buildings on campus will be demolished in order to create new, modern facilities for their students. East College Dining Hall, Hall 16, And May’s Hall all face being demolished as SFA plans to upgrade some of...
redriverradio.org
Group Hopes To Restore Longview's Lomond Lake To A Public Park
HIDDEN LAKE - Many cities and towns have public parks and greenspaces that offer a change of scenery for residents. But not many have a lake in the center of town. Lomond Lake is in the middle of Longview, Texas but many residents, they don’t even realize it’s there. That’s because it’s been closed off for years. But a non-profit group Friends of Lake Lomond, has plans to turn the once-private and currently closed-off lake into a public park. Bessie Johnson, is executive director and she says the final result would benefit the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
UT Tyler history professor discusses changes following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Nelson, a 30-year firefighter with Winona VFD, has been contacting his insurance company daily for word on when action will be taken. Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony. Updated: 1 hour ago. Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School hosted their...
AI enhanced colonoscopy now offered at UT Health East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Digestive Disease Center of UT Health has a new tool, artificial intelligence. The new GI Genius™ module allows doctors to use artificial intelligence to identify cancer polyps that they might have missed. The module works by using AI to visually highlight where polyps are while doctors are performing the colonoscopy. This […]
Is the Haunted Monkey Bridge in Athens, Texas Based on a True Story?
The bridge itself may no longer be standing, but there are plenty of creepy stories floating around in Athens, Texas about a landmark that has a strange history behind it. Over the last several decades, stories of devil worshippers in underground tunnels and ritual sacrifice have sprung up to go along with the tales of screaming monkey ghosts terrorizing anyone who visits the area at night.
This $15.5M East Texas ranch has exclusive access to a commercial jet strip
ATHENS, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. A ranch property in Athens in East Texas which has private access to a commercial jet strip is on the market for $15.5 million. Dubbed Sugaree, the property sits...
Comments / 0