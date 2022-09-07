ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

KLTV

Friends celebrate 101st birthday of East Texas roughneck

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - September 7, 1921. That was the day Ray Barnard was born, which makes today his one-hundred first birthday. Ray Barnard lives at Arabella of Kilgore and to celebrate year 101, he celebrated with a trip to the East Texas Oil Museum. He lost his sight a few years back, but that hasn’t slowed him down much thanks to friends like Reece Nichols. They were checking out an old truck.
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

‘My Flag is Up!’ Are Some Carriers Ignoring Your Outgoing Mail in Tyler, TX?

Some Tyler, Texas residents shared their personal issues with certain mail carriers ignoring their outgoing mail--even when their "flag was up" on the mailbox. I haven't personally experienced this. Then again, I rarely send outgoing mail in my mailbox. I usually either handle all my business-related matters online or I drop off letters and other personal correspondence at the post office or drop them in a blue box somewhere around town.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot

We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Gregg County Fair Kickoff

Nelson, a 30-year firefighter with Winona VFD, has been contacting his insurance company daily for word on when action will be taken. Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School hosted their...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Homemade vanilla extract and simple vanilla pudding by Mama Steph

On this week's edition of East Texas Kitchen Pickin', Jeff shows off his haul of Tupperware. Mike Chubboy with Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore showed us how homemade bratwurst is made this week. This popular sausage sells out quickly at the restaurant, he says.
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Carthage's Montrel Hatten makes 60 yard catch for a touchdown

Marshall's Jacorey Smith gets the ball knocked away, but makes the catch for touchdown. During Friday's game against Henderson, Marshall's Collier Stone fakes the handoff and throws to Jacorey Smith who gets the ball knocked away but catches it. Timpson’s Terry Bussey makes quick run up the sideline for a...
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

SFA to demolish cafeteria, dorms to make way for modern facilities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University announced Friday that some of their buildings on campus will be demolished in order to create new, modern facilities for their students. East College Dining Hall, Hall 16, And May’s Hall all face being demolished as SFA plans to upgrade some of...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
redriverradio.org

Group Hopes To Restore Longview's Lomond Lake To A Public Park

HIDDEN LAKE - Many cities and towns have public parks and greenspaces that offer a change of scenery for residents. But not many have a lake in the center of town. Lomond Lake is in the middle of Longview, Texas but many residents, they don’t even realize it’s there. That’s because it’s been closed off for years. But a non-profit group Friends of Lake Lomond, has plans to turn the once-private and currently closed-off lake into a public park. Bessie Johnson, is executive director and she says the final result would benefit the city.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

AI enhanced colonoscopy now offered at UT Health East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Digestive Disease Center of UT Health has a new tool, artificial intelligence. The new GI Genius™ module allows doctors to use artificial intelligence to identify cancer polyps that they might have missed. The module works by using AI to visually highlight where polyps are while doctors are performing the colonoscopy. This […]
TYLER, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Is the Haunted Monkey Bridge in Athens, Texas Based on a True Story?

The bridge itself may no longer be standing, but there are plenty of creepy stories floating around in Athens, Texas about a landmark that has a strange history behind it. Over the last several decades, stories of devil worshippers in underground tunnels and ritual sacrifice have sprung up to go along with the tales of screaming monkey ghosts terrorizing anyone who visits the area at night.
ATHENS, TX

