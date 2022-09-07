ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Parents Can Help Keep Youth Sports Fun

Youth sports were created as a way to bring kids together for healthy physical activity and group play. Over the years it has become a $19 billion industry that causes children and parents stress, anxiety, and even injuries. In order to ensure that children focus on having fun playing a game with their friends, parents can take some steps to ensure that good sportsmanship dominates the field instead of unnecessary pressures and unhealthy competitive habits.
Long Island resident crowned world champion of golf croquet

QUOGUE, N.Y. -- Champagne is popping for an adopted son of Long Island's East End after he was crowned the world champion of golf croquet."He's a hero," one woman said."The kids adore him," another woman said.Matthew Essick has just returned from Europe, where he won his title, beating out 63 competitors from 17 nations."It's a dream come true, it really is, so I am on cloud nine," Essick told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.Hitting wooden balls with a mallet through hoops?"It has the touch of golf, the strategy of chess and the angles of pool," he said.His fan club is growing, especially...
