Saint Joseph, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison

KANSAS CITY, MO – A St. Joseph resident was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his role in a $2.1 million meth conspiracy. 32-year old John Paul Gnat pleaded guilty in June, 2020 to drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, admitting that he supplied methamphetamine to several individuals on a daily basis, sometimes pound quantities twice a day, for several months.
abc17news.com

Armed suspect fatally shot in Arizona ID’d as a Missouri man

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon. Flagstaff police on Thursday identified the man as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A hometown for Henry wasn’t immediately available. Police said officers responded to a call about a man breaking a gas station window Wednesday and taking items from the store. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station. Police say an arriving officer confronted the man, who was armed with a screwdriver. He allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner before being fatally shot.
St. Joseph Post

Arrests made in string of car thefts in Buchanan County and St. Joseph

Two men have been arrested, accused of car theft in Buchanan County and St. Joseph as well as roaming neighborhoods, seeking to rifle through cars for anything they can steal. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says his deputies received a call while aggressively patrolling areas, looking for the suspects. Deputies located a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man very early Wednesday morning in Creek Crossing.
St. Joseph Post

Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge

St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
kq2.com

Michael Glen Older

Michael Glen Older 65, St. Joseph, Missouri died Sunday September 4, 2022 in St. Joseph. Born January 27, 1957, St. Joseph, he was preceded in death by father, Glen F. Older, mother June Griffin, and a sister. Survivors include wife, Linda Older, step son, Eric (Brenda) Swope, step daughter, Melissa Morris, a brother, 2 sisters, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
KCTV 5

St. Joseph police chief to retire

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally announced Thursday that his retirement will become official Friday, Sept. 30. Connally began his role as Chief of Police in the city in 2006. Prior to that, he’d spent 22 years policing in Virginia. “We appreciate Chief Connally’s...
kq2.com

Two suspects arrested for stealing vehicles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of stolen vehicles in the area. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to creek crossing around 4:30 Wednesday morning on a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. Two males, a 19-year-old and...
kchi.com

St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant

A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kq2.com

MSHP releases Labor Day crash statistics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol releasing the labor day weekend crash report. According to a news release, five people died in traffic crashes and one person drowned over the holiday weekend. The patrol reports that there were 276 crashes resulting in 97 injuries. MSHP also saw 113...
kq2.com

Mitami Rain

Mitami Rain 51, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born May 21, 1971 in Chuuk, Micronesia, son of Mary and Kotnip Rain. He married Inaria Eim Rain. He was a member and Pastor of the Hallelujah Ministry Micronesia International Church of Saint Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Inaria Eim Rain, daughters, Moria and Morian Rain, sons, I-em Rain, Amigo Seven Jay Rain, and Mickson Rainall of St Joseph, MO, and 9 grandchildren. Funeral services and visitation: 11-7:00 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at 2:00 pm Monday, September 12 at the King Hill Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
kq2.com

Joanne "Jo" Lowe

Joanne “Jo” Lowe, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born on May 20, 1931 to Ivan and Erma (Davis) Blanka in Topeka, Kansas. She graduated from Topeka High School and later worked for Southwest Bell as a Service Representative. Jo was an...
