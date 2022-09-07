Read full article on original website
DR for me
2d ago
Changes course until his foots in the door. Sorry to late for me. He’s lied one to many times. He’s a trump backer and won’t get my vote. Do you hear one thing about the top secret documents found in Mar a Lago that trump stole and endangered this nation. Not one word condemning what he did. He tried to over throw our election here in Wisconsin and should be held accountable.
147
SO
2d ago
Vote blue people!!! Republicans are coming for our rights!!! Let’s get more Dems in office so we can get our rights protected. Vote and vote blue only!!!!
77
Jerry S
2d ago
Republicans always reverse course when they get blow back to get votes back. Then they get elected and go back to their original stance. Take note voters. Don’t trust them
50
