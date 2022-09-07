Read full article on original website
DeSantis becoming Republican power broker
DeSantis campaigned for senate and gubernatorial candidates in New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
Click10.com
Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
Miami-Dade School Board member shocked at rejection of LGBTQ National History Month
MIAMI – Miami-Dade School Board members voted 8-1 rejecting a motion to make October LGBTQ National History Month. The vote coming in Wednesday night and upsetting many.Lucia Baez Geller is the one who proposed the idea to make October LGBTQ History month. She says it's shocking to see how many of her colleagues voted against the provision. She thinks some of them are worried about backlash from Tallahassee and Gov. Ron DeSantis."It's a scary time as well, especially with the removal of the board members in Broward. I believe many colleagues who may have supported it didn't do so because...
floridapolitics.com
‘You have to care’: Jorge Fors Jr. promises transparency, family-first policies in lead-up to Miami-Dade Commission runoff
‘I’m just a normal guy trying to improve our community.’. Whether as an elected official, a lawyer or a member of a government, business or community organization, Jorge Fors Jr. said one principle has guided him. It’s what made him a good President of the Coral Gables Bar Association...
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
South Florida Times
Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
Florida elections supervisor comments on Desantis election arrests
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone reports on the governor's own words and reaction from the head of Florida's Association for Election Supervisors.
thewestsidegazette.com
Changes to Florida’s voting rules lead to confusion at the polls in South Florida
Voter after voter showed up at the Miramar Branch Library on Election Day for Florida’s primary, stressing out Linda Thigpen. Without speaking to them, she knew each one came to the wrong polling place. “The troubling thing I see is that they want to exercise their civic duty, but...
wlrn.org
Gov. DeSantis hints at possible removal of Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration has received a growing list of potential replacements for Joe Martinez, a Miami-Dade commissioner arrested on corruption charges, and expects to announce a decision soon on suspending him from office. “When you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new...
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
wlrn.org
Miami-Dade School Board votes against LGBTQ History Month declaration following heated debate
The Miami-Dade County School Board has voted against designating October as LGBTQ History Month, after some parents railed against the proposal, which they claimed amounts to “indoctrination” and would violate a state law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation. The measure’s sponsor says the opposition was fueled by disinformation and an anti-LGBTQ political agenda.
wlrn.org
Broward schools administrators told to resign over Parkland grand jury report
Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright informed three longtime administrators Thursday they need to resign or go on leave while they are investigated, School Board members said — the latest fallout from a statewide grand jury report about the troubled school district. A fourth employee, Mary Coker, director of procurement and...
NBC Miami
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
floridapolitics.com
Poll puts Ron DeSantis under 50%, but still leading Charlie Crist
Susquehanna does show the incumbent with a net favorable rating while the Democrat remains underwater. Another poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a small lead over Charlie Crist. And this one pegs the incumbent Republican with less than majority support. But it still finds many factors favoring the Governor’s re-election in November.
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava endorses ‘strong champion’ Marleine Bastien for Miami-Dade Commission
‘Marleine will be a strong champion for District 2 residents, and I am excited to support her campaign.’. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is throwing her support behind fellow nonprofit founder Marleine Bastien’s bid for the County Commission seat representing District 2. In a Thursday press note, Levine Cava...
POLITICO
Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare
Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
Miami school board votes against recognizing LGBTQ History Month
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County School board voted against recognizing October as LGBTQ history month in a 1-8 vote, as the effects of the Parental Rights in Education law continue to trickle down. H-11, a resolution for Miami-Dade schools to formally recognize LGBTQ history month, stated that the month...
wlrn.org
New school board lineup shaped by DeSantis is 'extremely disrespectful' to voters, says union head
Governor Ron DeSantis' appointment of five new members to the Broward School Board is "extremely disrespectful" to voters, according to the head of the county's teachers union. Speaking on the latest South Florida Roundup, WLRN’s education reporter Kate Payne and Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, talked about...
