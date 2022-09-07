How Clemson football freshman Cade Klubnik's first college TD had a national championship look

CLEMSON – Cade Klubnik is just a Clemson football freshman, but he seems to already have a senior’s perspective.

“Quarterbacks will always get way too much praise … and way too much hate,” Klubnik said.

The praise that has been directed toward Clemson’s 17-year-old backup quarterback since he began his college career Monday night against Georgia Tech has been positive if not downright glowing, but Klubnik isn’t about to let it go to his head.

Former Baylor Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III proclaimed in a tweet Monday night that “Cade Klubnik will win Clemson a Natty before he leaves college.”

Kind words, to be sure, but ones that Klubnik takes in stride.

LEGEND PASSES: Longtime Clemson football athletic trainer Fred Hoover dies at 92

GRADING TIME: Clemson football report card vs. Georgia Tech: Here's how we graded the Tigers' 41-10 win

BIG FRONT: Here's why Dabo Swinney believes in Clemson football's much-maligned offensive line

“That was definitely a nice comment from him,” Klubnik said. “But I don’t think it means anything.”

Still, first impressions can be meaningful, and Klubnik’s was noteworthy.

Klubnik entered Monday night’s game with 5:15 remaining and fourth-ranked Clemson leading 34-10. He promptly guided the Tigers 66 yards for a touchdown, completing 4 of 6 passes for 49 yards along the way, including a 3-yard touchdown toss to close pal Will Taylor — the first touchdowns in both of their careers.

The score came via a “rub route,” which also happened to be the play that resulted in the final touchdown in the career of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in the 2016 national championship game. Klubnik remembered.

“I saw the play and said, ‘That’s pretty cool,’ and then we end up running it,” Klubnik said.

As the backup to starter DJ Uiagalelei, Klubnik — who was a mid-year enrollee in January — said he’s already gleaned a lot from the junior in front of him. And when Klubnik notched his first touchdown pass Monday night, Uiagalelei greeted him with an airborne high-five.

“We had a great fall camp, competing every day,” said Klubnik, who was considered the nation’s top high school quarterback at Westlake High in Austin, Texas. “Our quarterback room — I don’t think it’s normal to have a group of guys like we have. We’re super close and there’s no tension at all.

“It’s awesome to have a guy like (Uiagalelei) who has my back. He’s an incredible guy and an incredible quarterback. What he’s been able to do the past eight months since I’ve been here and the way people were talking about him last season … it has been awesome to see how much he’s worked. It shows. He’s a grinder.”

So, too, is Klubnik. He’s packed on 20 pounds since his arrival on campus and says he feels faster and stronger than ever.

So when he got the nod to warm up Monday night, he was chomping at the bit.

“I was like, ‘Sweet! Let’s go!” Klubnik said. “I was ready.”

That became evident rather quickly.

“That’s just who he is,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s like that every day. He’s a kid with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. He loves to play, loves to compete and he’s super talented.

“The moment was not too big for him. He was just poised, accurate and made some great plays. Very good decision maker. He showed his aptitude, how he can process things.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How Clemson football freshman Cade Klubnik's first college TD had a national championship look