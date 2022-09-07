ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State releases game trailer for Week 2 matchup vs. Arkansas State

Ohio State started its season off on the right foot, taking care of Notre Dame 21-10 at the Horseshoe on Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish took a 10-7 lead into the locker room before the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarter and held the Irish offense at bay for an opening night win.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Live updates: No. 3 Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State is underway in the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes kicked off the year with a big game last week against top-10 foe Notre Dame, earning a 21-10 win. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray welcome Arkansas State to Ohio Stadium to begin Week 2.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State

Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
COLUMBUS, OH
