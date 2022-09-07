Read full article on original website
Ohio State releases game trailer for Week 2 matchup vs. Arkansas State
Ohio State started its season off on the right foot, taking care of Notre Dame 21-10 at the Horseshoe on Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish took a 10-7 lead into the locker room before the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarter and held the Irish offense at bay for an opening night win.
Live updates: No. 3 Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State is underway in the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes kicked off the year with a big game last week against top-10 foe Notre Dame, earning a 21-10 win. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray welcome Arkansas State to Ohio Stadium to begin Week 2.
Yardbarker
Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State
Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
Jim Knowles explains how his Ohio State defense displayed toughness vs Notre Dame
Jim Knowles’ impact was felt immediately on the Ohio State defense in their opener against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes held the Fighting Irish to just 10 points in Knowles’ debut in Columbus. With that Top-5 matchup in their rearview, Knowles wants that to be a foundational performance for the team on that side of the football.
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming Game-Time Decisions Vs. Arkansas State
Five other Buckeyes will be unavailable against the Red Wolves, including wide receiver Kamryn Babb and cornerback Jordan Hancock.
Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes set to host Arkansas State in nonconference matchup
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
