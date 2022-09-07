ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovington, NM

Hobbs News-Sun

Man hopes rock through window is ticket to jail

A Hobbs man threw a rock through a window at a convenience store and told officers “it was nothing personal, (I) just needed a big enough crime to go to jail and be taken out of Hobbs.”. Roberto Rivera, 33, of Hobbs, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged...
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs PD investigating possible kidnapping outside casino

HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Hobbs Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man and a woman. Police say the woman is the victim of a possible kidnapping. The man is the suspect. IMAGES/VIDEO ARE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE Hobbs PD said the potential kidnapping happened on September 8th in […]
HOBBS, NM
KCBD

Covenant Health cuts ribbon for new Hobbs hospital

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Covenant Health cut the ribbon on its newest location in Hobbs, New Mexico on Thursday. Over 22% of patients seen at Covenant Health in Lubbock travel from Eastern New Mexico to receive care. Covenant tells us that it hopes to decrease that number by opening a Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico.
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Four dead after head-on crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Texas DPS says four people are dead and five others are hurt after a crash on Thursday, September 1st around 6:45 pm. Troopers say the crash happened on State Highway 114, just four miles north of Wink. DPS said two Ford F-15’0s hit head on during rainy conditions after one […]
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
Government
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim

In the evening of Thursday (Sept. 8) officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the Zia Park and Casino in reference to a female subject who had been possibly kidnapped. Officers learned a female subject was forced into a silver in color Chrysler 300, bearing temporary tag number 10377Z9...
HOBBS, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

Farewell to Hobbs minister

“It’s time to enjoy some retirement,” said Elio Barrios, a man who has served Lea County for more than 30 years in the field of ministry. “It has been a privilege to serve this community. I have met so many wonderful families in the years I have been here. I am saddened to be leaving the area but I look forward to the adventure to come,” Barrios said.
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs man accused of strangling family pet

HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- A Hobbs man was arrested late last month after investigators said he strangled and killed a cat belonging to an 11-year-old child. Felix Pena, 54, has been charged with Extreme Cruelty to Animals and Tampering with Evidence.  On August 31, officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to a home […]
HOBBS, NM

