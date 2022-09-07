Read full article on original website
Hobbs News-Sun
Man hopes rock through window is ticket to jail
A Hobbs man threw a rock through a window at a convenience store and told officers “it was nothing personal, (I) just needed a big enough crime to go to jail and be taken out of Hobbs.”. Roberto Rivera, 33, of Hobbs, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged...
Hobbs PD investigating possible kidnapping outside casino
HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Hobbs Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man and a woman. Police say the woman is the victim of a possible kidnapping. The man is the suspect. IMAGES/VIDEO ARE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE Hobbs PD said the potential kidnapping happened on September 8th in […]
KCBD
Covenant Health cuts ribbon for new Hobbs hospital
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Covenant Health cut the ribbon on its newest location in Hobbs, New Mexico on Thursday. Over 22% of patients seen at Covenant Health in Lubbock travel from Eastern New Mexico to receive care. Covenant tells us that it hopes to decrease that number by opening a Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Four dead after head-on crash in Winkler County
WINKLER COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Texas DPS says four people are dead and five others are hurt after a crash on Thursday, September 1st around 6:45 pm. Troopers say the crash happened on State Highway 114, just four miles north of Wink. DPS said two Ford F-15’0s hit head on during rainy conditions after one […]
Hobbs News-Sun
New Salvation Army leader in Hobbs knew early on the corps was for her
An invite from her brother to a Salvation Army youth group meeting started Stacy Antonovich on a long and sometimes winding road that’s now led her to Hobbs to lead the local corps. Growing up in Casper, Wyo., in an area similar in many respects to Lea County, Antonovich...
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim
In the evening of Thursday (Sept. 8) officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the Zia Park and Casino in reference to a female subject who had been possibly kidnapped. Officers learned a female subject was forced into a silver in color Chrysler 300, bearing temporary tag number 10377Z9...
Hobbs News-Sun
Farewell to Hobbs minister
“It’s time to enjoy some retirement,” said Elio Barrios, a man who has served Lea County for more than 30 years in the field of ministry. “It has been a privilege to serve this community. I have met so many wonderful families in the years I have been here. I am saddened to be leaving the area but I look forward to the adventure to come,” Barrios said.
KOAT 7
Riding his way to the top: Lovington bull rider becomes world champion
LOVINGTON, N.M. — A New Mexico bull rider is getting recognized at just 9 years old after becoming a world champion. Parker Hooks is from Lovington and recently won the Youth Bull Rider World Finals. But his want to ride bulls started when he was really young. "My mimi...
Dish soap prank at New Mexico park could result in charges, police say
What seems like a harmless prank, could actually get someone in trouble, authorities said.
Dish Soap Prank Could Lead To Charges For One New Mexico Man
The prank could cause damage to the park.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 1 person detained after entering Hobbs hospital with gun
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was detained after entering a Covenant hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, with a gun. Four people were injured in a rollover involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle. Police were called out to the incident just before 5:45 p.m. at 66th...
everythinglubbock.com
New Covenant Health Hobbs hospital opens to patients on Wednesday, September 28
The following is a press release from Covenant Health:. LUBBOCK, Texas and HOBBS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health is proud to provide eastern New Mexico with high-quality health care close to home with the opening of the new Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital. Covenant Health Hobbs is a hospital...
Hobbs man accused of strangling family pet
HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- A Hobbs man was arrested late last month after investigators said he strangled and killed a cat belonging to an 11-year-old child. Felix Pena, 54, has been charged with Extreme Cruelty to Animals and Tampering with Evidence. On August 31, officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to a home […]
