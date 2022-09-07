ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Columbia Missourian

During College Savings Month, make a plan to pay for higher education

According to a Georgetown University study, the cost of higher education has increased 169% over the last 40 years. And according to Sallie Mae’s annual How America Pays for College survey, nearly half of American families have no plan for how to pay for higher education. September is College...
Let's not cut taxes, but fund necessary services instead

Let’s pretend your family was facing insurmountable medical debt and suddenly came into a big pot of money, and your father gave it to your rich neighbors. That, my friend, is what Gov. Mike Parson is doing to working families in Missouri. Missouri, over the past few years, has received billions of dollars in federal relief money, including federal dollars to expand Medicaid. Instead of helping people with the high cost of health care, Parson wants to cut income taxes.
MISSOURI STATE

