Let’s pretend your family was facing insurmountable medical debt and suddenly came into a big pot of money, and your father gave it to your rich neighbors. That, my friend, is what Gov. Mike Parson is doing to working families in Missouri. Missouri, over the past few years, has received billions of dollars in federal relief money, including federal dollars to expand Medicaid. Instead of helping people with the high cost of health care, Parson wants to cut income taxes.

