Columbia Missourian
During College Savings Month, make a plan to pay for higher education
According to a Georgetown University study, the cost of higher education has increased 169% over the last 40 years. And according to Sallie Mae’s annual How America Pays for College survey, nearly half of American families have no plan for how to pay for higher education. September is College...
Columbia Missourian
Let's not cut taxes, but fund necessary services instead
Let’s pretend your family was facing insurmountable medical debt and suddenly came into a big pot of money, and your father gave it to your rich neighbors. That, my friend, is what Gov. Mike Parson is doing to working families in Missouri. Missouri, over the past few years, has received billions of dollars in federal relief money, including federal dollars to expand Medicaid. Instead of helping people with the high cost of health care, Parson wants to cut income taxes.
Columbia Missourian
Parson's tax plan leads to criticism, financial concerns ahead of special session
Legislation that would make significant changes to state tax law is expected to be considered by the Missouri legislature in a special session Wednesday. After vetoing bills in May relating to tax rebates and agricultural tax credits, Gov. Mike Parson called a special session to revisit those same issues.
Columbia Missourian
Here's everything you need to know to enjoy autumn and view fall colors in Missouri
In a little over a week, summer will draw to a close, officially kicking off the beginning of autumn. With the countdown nearly over, here’s what to look forward to this fall season in Columbia and around Missouri. When does fall start?
