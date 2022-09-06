Read full article on original website
BBC
Chris Kaba: Man shot dead by police in Streatham named
A man shot dead by police after a chase in south London has been named locally as 23-year-old rapper Chris Kaba. Mr Kaba was shot after a pursuit of a "suspect vehicle" that ended in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, at about 21:50 BST on Monday. Pastor Rachel Swaby said Mr...
Video shows haunting final moments of Lily Sullivan before killer strangled her - OLD
A video capturing the last moments of Lily Sullivan as she walked with her killer has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of sentencing in the case. The 18-year-old was was found dead in a pond in Pembroke area of Wales in a half-naked state in December 2021. Sullivan was killed by strangling after she rejected the sexual advances of a man named Lewis Haines, who she had met at a pub. Haines has admitted to killing her but a trial is underway to determine his sentence. The video, released ahead of the sentencing, shows Sullivan and...
Shocking moment woman throws punches at opponent in brutal fight at Notting Hill Carnival
THIS is the shocking moment a topless woman threw punches when a fight broke out at Notting Hill Carnival. It's thought the brawl broke out at 8pm on Sunday in Latimer, Ladbrooke Grove in West London. Footage shared on social media shows two women, one wearing a black tank top...
Police officer covered Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s gunshot wound with hand, inquest hears
Coroner, who presided over inquest into death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in 2007, speaks of shock at death of another child
Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years
The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’
A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
I received death threats because of my number plate – I didn’t even notice at first & I can’t get it changed
A REFUGEE who fled Afghanistan claims he faced death threats over his licence plate that resembles the word ISIS. Nouman, who lives in Ontario, Canada, says his life was endangered multiple times because of the unfortunate digits reading 1S1S6. The 26-year-old, who fled warn-torn Kabul over a decade ago, said...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Good Morning Britain presenter ‘mugged, racially assaulted and spat on’ in London
Good Morning Britain presenter Noel Phillips has revealed he was “mugged, racially assaulted and spat on” in central London. The North America correspondent, who has previously worked with The Independent and the BBC, said he was left “shaken” by the attack.He wrote on Twitter: “I was mugged, racially assaulted, and spat on yesterday on a busy street in central London. I'm ok. Just shaken. Thanks to Sgt Clark and PC Busson from Met Police.”Mr Phillips said he chased the suspect before police officers passing the scene stopped to help him. He added: “I’m really grateful though to the officers who happened to be driving along and came to my rescue. London is a beautiful city. Hate will never win.”The Metropolitan Police confirmed police on patrol in New Oxford Street were alerted to a robbery in New Oxford Street early on Saturday morning. The force said: “At approximately 2.15am on Saturday, officers on patrol in New Oxford Street were alerted to the incident. “A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and for a racially aggravated public order offence after comments were made. He remains in custody.“The man who was robbed was not injured. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”
Benjamin Mendy accuser ‘looked like she’d seen a ghost’ after ‘being raped three times’
A WOMAN who claims she was raped three times by footballer Benjamin Mendy “looked like she’d seen a ghost” minutes later, a court heard. A friend who drove her to the Man City player’s mansion for a 2020 party said the woman later tried to “brush off” the alleged attacks in a locked room.
Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day
A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
Male jogger, 33, found dead beside the road is believed to have been struck by a passing car - as police seize a vehicle from a nearby address
Police have seized a vehicle after a male jogger was found dead beside a long stretch of road in a rural town. The 33-year-old jogger was discovered along Nanango-Brooklands Road, Nanango, two-and-a-half hours north-west of Brisbane, Queensland on Tuesday night. Investigations by officers from the Forensic Crash Unit indicate the...
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later
A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
