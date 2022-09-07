Read full article on original website
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
CCTV is released of a man hunted by police after a woman in her 40s was raped by a stranger as she walked near Waitrose in Cheltenham
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape attack on a woman walking along a footpath in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, last month. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was found in a distressed state by a member of the public...
BBC
Nicholas Caro: Child rapist jailed over 1991 attack
A man has been jailed for the historical rape of a girl under the age of 16. Nicholas Caro, 51, from Congleton was convicted of the 1991 assault at Manchester Crown Court on 15 July. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his victim had been vindicated after living with the attack...
Police release CCTV after Sikh priest ‘left for dead’ on Manchester street
Family of a 62-year-old man left with life-changing injuries after assault appeal for information
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
Little girl leaves devastating note outside Knotty Ash home where schoolgirl, 9, was shot dead as locals left reeling
A LITTLE girl left a devastating note on the door of the house where a nine-year-old was shot dead. The youngster pleaded with locals to "be careful" after Olivia Pratt Korbel was gunned down in her own home last night. A child was today spotted coming out a property on...
BBC
Police officer due in court on Sheffield rape charge
A police officer charged with two counts of rape is to appear in court. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire. South Yorkshire Police said the charges relate to a report that a...
Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail
An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
BBC
Man charged over Manchester street attack on Sikh priest
A man has been charged after a Sikh priest was attacked in the middle of a Manchester city centre road and left with life-changing injuries. The 62-year-old victim remains in hospital after he was "left for dead" on Tib Street in June. Claudio Campos, 28, of Ladybarn Lane, Manchester, has...
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
Paediatrician who filmed a fellow consultant in hospital after reporting her to bosses 20 times before being disciplined for 'exaggerating her account of events' loses tribunal against NHS trust
A paediatrician who filmed a colleague in hospital after reporting her to bosses 20 times and was disciplined for 'exaggerating her account of events' has lost a tribunal case against an NHS trust. A tribunal heard that Therese William, a Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, had a 'poor working relationship' with...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Sixth man charged over stabbing
A sixth man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan, from West Yorkshire, was found critically injured by police in Claremont Road after midnight on 15 August. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BBC
CCTV appeal to find man after 24 vehicles burnt in arson attacks
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to identify in connection with a spate of vehicle fires. Two men set fire to 24 vehicles in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford area of South Gloucestershire during the early hours of Sunday 3 April. As part of their...
BBC
Manchester IRA 1996 bomb: Man arrested at Birmingham Airport
A man has been arrested in connection with the 1996 Manchester IRA bombing, police have said. While no-one was killed in the blast, about 250 people were injured in what was described as the UK mainland's largest bomb since World War Two. The suspect was held at Birmingham Airport on...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
Armed police swoop on man after woman found seriously injured at house dies
Armed police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman found with serious injuries in a house died.Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at a house in Leeds on Monday, where the woman, 35, was found with serious injuries.She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries, sparking a murder probe.Armed officers arrested a 36-year-old man a mile away from where the woman was found two hours later, West Yorkshire Police said.A spokesman for the force said: “At 6.26pm yesterday, police were called to an ongoing disturbance at an address in Victoria Road, Headingley.“Officers attended and found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.“She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.“Armed officers were deployed to carry out arrest enquiries and detained a 36-year-old man in Kirkstall Road at about 8.30pm.“He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.”A large police cordon remained in place in Victoria Road and Kirkstall Road on Tuesday as forensic officers combed the scenes for clues.
BBC
Leicester disorder: Nine arrests after disorder in city
Nine people have been arrested in connection with a series of disturbances across Leicester. A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police said, while a 26-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. Others were detained on...
BBC
Dylan Holliday: Teen jailed for stabbing 16-year-old boy to death
A teenager has been jailed for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy. Dylan Holliday was knifed 13 times in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in August 2021. Jamal Waddell, 17, was convicted of manslaughter in August and was sentenced to 12 years in prison with four on licence at Coventry Crown Court on Wednesday.
