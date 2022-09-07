ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors

Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
VERMONT STATE
BGR.com

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks

Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
Popculture

Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination

Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
GEORGIA STATE
International Business Times

Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them

A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Yogurt Recall Issued

Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Multiple Seafood Recalls Issued

Consumers should take a quick look before they plan to make seafood for dinner. Amid a string of recalls making grocery store shelves look a little barer, two new seafood recalls have just hit the market, and they affect everything from salmon to ready-to-eat seafood meals and span across multiple states.
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Urgent smoked salmon recall issued for these 10 states

St. James Smokehouse issued a recall for a single lot of smoked salmon because it might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It’s a potentially fatal bacteria that health authorities routinely test for. Any positive result will invariably lead to product recalls, as is the case here. Today's Top Deals.
AGRICULTURE
shefinds

Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Target Because Of Possible Metal Contamination

Unfortunately for lovers of ever-tasty animal cookies, a variety sold in Target stores has recently been recalled nationwide. On August 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released an announcement that D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling their Market Pantry White Fudge Animal cookies due to the fact that “metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies.” Yikes!
PUBLIC HEALTH

