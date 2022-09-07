Read full article on original website
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors
Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
New pizza recall: 156,000 pounds of pizza was just recalled, so check your freezer
Pizza John’s just announced the third pizza recall in recent weeks, after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) discovered the manufacturer produced the goods at an establishment that did not benefit from a federal inspection. The Pizza John’s recall is also the largest of these three actions, with the...
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
Urgent cheese recall: 10 cheeses were recalled over Listeria so check your fridge
Keswick Creamery issued a recall for various cheese products as they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause dangerous, sometimes fatal infections in some groups of people. That’s why recalls are in order every time Listeria shows up in routine testing. The company issued the cheese...
A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient
After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination
Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them
A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
Yogurt Recall Issued
Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
497 pounds of beef jerky sent to stores nationwide recalled after listeria was found
Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year.
FDA recalls various cheeses over possible listeria contamination
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Cheese lovers, we've got a recall you need to be aware of. Various types of cheese are currently under recall because they could potentially be contaminated with listeria. According to the FDA, the recall involves cheeses from Keswick Creamery, which were distributed here in Pennsylvania. They include:
Multiple Seafood Recalls Issued
Consumers should take a quick look before they plan to make seafood for dinner. Amid a string of recalls making grocery store shelves look a little barer, two new seafood recalls have just hit the market, and they affect everything from salmon to ready-to-eat seafood meals and span across multiple states.
Urgent smoked salmon recall issued for these 10 states
St. James Smokehouse issued a recall for a single lot of smoked salmon because it might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It’s a potentially fatal bacteria that health authorities routinely test for. Any positive result will invariably lead to product recalls, as is the case here. Today's Top Deals.
Consumer Reports: Don't eat Wendy's sandwiches or salad with romaine lettuce
Consumer Reports is advising people against eating any Wendy's sandwich or salad with romaine lettuce until more is known about a strain of E. coli that has sickened 37 people, hospitalizing 10. The non-profit advocacy group cited its food safety experts in urging a cautious approach until the fast-food chain...
More than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination
After a summer full of BBQ’s, family dinners, and overall good times, the last thing anyone wants to hear is that they may have eaten contaminated food. These days, it seems even more necessary to take precautions with our food and ensure that what we are putting in our bodies is not only delicious, but also safe.
Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Target Because Of Possible Metal Contamination
Unfortunately for lovers of ever-tasty animal cookies, a variety sold in Target stores has recently been recalled nationwide. On August 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released an announcement that D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling their Market Pantry White Fudge Animal cookies due to the fact that “metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies.” Yikes!
