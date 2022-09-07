Read full article on original website
Related
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not
Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone
What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
Phone Arena
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
There's been a lot of conflicting info purportedly revealed from the inside on a whole bunch of different iPhone 14-related topics, but by far the most confusing aspect remains (to this day) the official pricing of Apple's upcoming high-end handsets. Even though we're mere hours away from the Cupertino-based tech...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why You'll Love The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Cutout
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are getting a front-facing camera punch out called the Dynamic Island - here's what it does.
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad takes yet another jab at iPhones
Samsung has released a new commercial in an attempt to persuade iPhone users to make the switch to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Steve Jobs' 23-year-old daughter, Eve, mocks Apple's new iPhone 14 with a meme suggesting it's exactly the same as last year's model
The late Steve Jobs' daughter Eve has gently mocked Apple's release of their new highly-anticipated iPhone 14 using an internet meme. Eve, 23, reacted to Wednesday's announcement by throwing some shade at the company's latest release. Together with a photo of a middle-aged man buying exactly the same shirt as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iPhone 14 Price And Differences: Which Model Is Best For You?
If you've been waiting for the iPhone 14 series to arrive, now is the time to start exploring your upgrade options. Which model is best? That depends.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
iPhone 14 And iPhone 14 Plus Ditch Mini As Apple Goes Big
Apple revealed the iPhone 14 and Pro, both of which work with 5G and satellite SOS, and neither of which have physical SIM card trays (in the USA).
Apple made two Severance references during its iPhone 14 event – and fans can't work out what it means
Apple stopped talking about the iPhone 14 for a second to sneak two Severance nods into its recent Far Out event – and fans of the show are desperate to find out what the mysterious references mean. Were they teasing season 2, or was it merely a fun Easter Egg?
iPhone 14 Pro Official: Apple's Upgrades Are Huge Front And Rear
The iPhone 14 Pro comes at a premium: customers will be paying $200 more than they would for the standard iPhone 14. But with the premium price comes a few premium features, one of which is the camera hardware. Smartphone power users love their device's cameras. Social media has led to a society where people feel the need to document their lives online, and photographs are a good way to do that.
CNBC
Your iPhone can identify any song with just a tap. Here's how to set it up
The iPhone has a feature that's a little buried that syncs with Shazam and helps you identify any song with one tap. It can also save a history of the songs you've identified, so you can add them to playlists later. Your iPhone has a useful feature you might not...
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
A Huge Shake-Up In Sony's PlayStation Team Has Gamers Thinking About The Future
Sony announces a change-up in leadership in their PlayStation division as gaming hardware veteran Masayasu Ito leaves the company.
Why Apple Users Aren't Happy About iPhone 14's eSIM
U.S. versions of Apple's latest iPhone remove physical SIM card trays, effectively axing access to smaller mobile device carriers in the process.
New AirPods Pro Promises A Sound Upgrade You Can Hear
Apple announced significant upgrades to the second generation AirPods Pro, which will go on sale later in September 2022. Here's what we know.
Jeep Shows What Its All-Electric Recon And Wagoneer SUVs Will Look Like
These are the all-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer, in all their glory. Do these designs still scream Jeep, or are they further from their origins than ever?
CARS・
iPhone 14 leaks: Colorful new phone cases show off Apple’s redesign
The Apple headlines and iPhone 14 leaks are piling up at a rapid clip ahead of Wednesday’s Apple event, during which the iPhone maker is expected to unveil four new models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Among the...
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0