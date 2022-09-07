ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 NIN

Elton John’s Final US Show to Be Streamed Live

Disney+ announced that Elton John’s final U.S. concert will be streamed live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. With his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour scheduled to end in Stockholm in July 2023, the broadcast will appear alongside a documentary titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend – for which DIsney paid around $30 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
92.9 NIN

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Costumes and Concept Art Revealed at D23

D23 kicks off today in Anaheim, California and promises to give us new announcements and teases of upcoming projects from across the Disney empire. Tomorrow afternoon (East Coast time) there’s a big panel for Marvel and Lucasfilm, but in the meantime, the Lucasfilm booth at the show has already given us our first look at the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently shot and is due out in theaters next summer.
ANAHEIM, CA
92.9 NIN

This Texas City is Ranked Among 2022’s Worst Places to Retire

One Texas city didn’t fare too well during a recent study to determine the best and worst places to retire in the US. What comes to mind for you when thinking about retirement? For me, boredom immediately comes to mind. I think I would be invigorated to go and do stuff for about two weeks before boredom finally settled in.
LUBBOCK, TX
92.9 NIN

Texas Father Fakes Kidnapping to ‘Help’ Find Stolen Car

Guess this guy wanted all resources in finding his stolen car. Let this be a reminder to never do what this guy did. Looks like the Houston police department was put into a panic on Thursday. They got a call about a stolen vehicle with a kid inside. 38-year-old Anthony Ray Gray went into a coffee shop and left his keys in the ignition with the vehicle running. Someone hopped inside and took off.
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy