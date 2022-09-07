Read full article on original website
Related
sudbury.ma.us
Select Board Office Hours: Fri, September 23 at 12:00 PM
ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR 9/18/22, THIS OFFICE HOUR HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR 9/23/22 AT 12:30PM. Join On-Line: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82788884457. Wednesday, November 2 at 12PM – Charlie Russo and Lisa Kouchakdjian. Thursday, December15 at 12PM – Janie Dretler and Jennifer Roberts. 2023. Friday, January 20 at 12PM – Dan Carty and...
sudbury.ma.us
Half-staff Notification
Please be advised that as a mark of respect for the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately and continuing through the day of interment.
Comments / 0