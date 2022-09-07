Read full article on original website
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
Eater
One of San Francisco’s Best Burgers Is Coming to This New Potrero Hill Restaurant
Bacchus Management Group is attempting the equivalent of a restaurant hat trick with the news Thursday that it will be opening not one, but three new restaurants in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill. The group that brought us Spruce, the Village Pub, and more throughout the Bay Area will be putting their stamp on the retail space at the new Mason on Mariposa apartment complex, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bacchus will slide in La Connessa, an Italian trattoria; Louie’s Original, a burger spot that will include Spruce’s already-famous burger on the menu; and Magic Donuts & Coffee, a space for, well, doughnuts and coffee.
The cities with real estate markets less affordable than San Francisco's
The Bay Area’s housing market is not known for its affordability. But as home prices continue to drop here, more and more cities are giving San Francisco’s pricey reputation a run for its money in the real estate department. According to RealtyHop’s latest housing affordability index, six cities have housing markets more unaffordable than San Francisco’s. The index is ranked based on median household income, local property taxes, median for-sale prices and mortgage expenses. With a median home price of $1,388,000, San Francisco is ranked as the seventh least-affordable housing market in the nation. The city’s median household income of...
Family-run Italian deli might open another location in San Francisco
A family-owned and operated business, Colombo’s has served as an Italian deli since 1986.
TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
SFist
Lady Gaga Sets SF Ablaze With Three-Hour Chromatica Ball Extravaganza, Complete With Many Fire Cannons
The most anticipated concert tour of 2022 fired up SF Thursday night, as Lady Gaga delivered three hours of glorious pop delirium, more than a half-dozen outfits, and gigantic blazing cannons shooting humongous flames across Oracle Park. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour was supposed to have already happened two years...
offmetro.com
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
socketsite.com
San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”
As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Insta-Famous Chicken Sandwich (With Foot) Gets Its Own SF Restaurant
There were major tensions Thursday as once again Caltrans began clearing part of the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland. Some residents tried to protest the clearing with a blockade of mattresses, while others scrambled to gather their belongings to clear off the Caltrans-owned portion of the property. [Chronicle]. The...
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
Chef in San Francisco's Chinatown teaches self-defense to workers
SAN FRANCISCO - One chocolatier and café in Chinatown is fed up with increasing crimes and attacks against the Asian American community. It's now offering free self-defense classes to all employees. Jade Chocolates Teahouse & Café executive chef Scott McTaggart has been finetuning his craft in the kitchen for more than 30 years. He has also been practicing wing tsun for the last 7 years. On the last Wednesday of every month, the café closes a little early at 5 p.m., so that employees can take a private self-defense class."It was all because I wanted my staff to feel safer, like...
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Can't-Miss Fall Events in the Bay Area
Put on your can-can shoes, pop the champagne, and get ready for the winner of 10 Tony Awards® Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Enter a world of splendor and romance, glitz and grandeur, where Bohemians and aristocrats revel in electrifying enchantment. Baz Luhrmann’s film comes to life on stage, remixed in a new musical extravaganza. September 9-November 6 at the Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco.
San Francisco decriminalizes psychedelics, entheogens
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi on Wednesday, according to a joint press release from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office and Decrim SF. The new resolution decriminalizes hallucinogenic drugs like psilocybin mushrooms and ayahuasca. Preston introduced the resolution that was approved Wednesday, and Supervisor […]
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
Stroll on down to Solano Avenue: Music, clowns, food, kalimba, bubble machine
The rhythms of the Kalimba King, the tender mercies of pigeon adoption, Kenny the Clown and Nott the Hoople are just a few of the delights that await at the 46th Solano Avenue Stroll in Berkeley and Albany Sunday. One of the Bay Area’s oldest and largest street festivals, the...
SFist
Historic Designation for Stonestown’s Old Movie Theater, Which Is Not Even Used Anymore, Could Alter Housing Plan
The now-shuttered Regal UA Stonestown Twin movie theater apparently has some claim to a historic designation, which could throw a monkey wrench into a proposed 2,900-unit housing development. The ongoing knock on San Francisco is that we’re not building any housing, which is not entirely true. There are a few...
The San Francisco Restaurant That's Run Exclusively By Robots
From facial recognition to self-driving cars, technology is rapidly becoming the crux of our society. While artificial intelligence can determine the everyday outcome of our social media feeds and our GPS navigation, where it fits into the modern workplace, particularly in the food industry, is a far more complex topic.
Eater
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
socketsite.com
Plans for This $7 Million Presidio Heights Teardown Progress
In fairness, it is a great location. SF Planning should approve these kinds of projects nearly every time. With commercial office space in trouble, juicing residential property taxes has never been more important for city coffers. Keeping high net worth individuals local is a smart idea, so they can start new businesses, invest in startups, and spend like there’s no tomorrow on local services, including over-the-top construction projects like this. It’s already a single family home for a rich person, no reason not to make it even more so.
