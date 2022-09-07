ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

One of San Francisco’s Best Burgers Is Coming to This New Potrero Hill Restaurant

Bacchus Management Group is attempting the equivalent of a restaurant hat trick with the news Thursday that it will be opening not one, but three new restaurants in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill. The group that brought us Spruce, the Village Pub, and more throughout the Bay Area will be putting their stamp on the retail space at the new Mason on Mariposa apartment complex, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bacchus will slide in La Connessa, an Italian trattoria; Louie’s Original, a burger spot that will include Spruce’s already-famous burger on the menu; and Magic Donuts & Coffee, a space for, well, doughnuts and coffee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The cities with real estate markets less affordable than San Francisco's

The Bay Area’s housing market is not known for its affordability. But as home prices continue to drop here, more and more cities are giving San Francisco’s pricey reputation a run for its money in the real estate department.  According to RealtyHop’s latest housing affordability index, six cities have housing markets more unaffordable than San Francisco’s. The index is ranked based on median household income, local property taxes, median for-sale prices and mortgage expenses.  With a median home price of $1,388,000, San Francisco is ranked as the seventh least-affordable housing market in the nation. The city’s median household income of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
TechCrunch

People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
offmetro.com

7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love

San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Perfect Day#Seafood Restaurant#Dungeness Crab#Travel Destinations#California Sea Lions#K Dock#American
socketsite.com

San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”

As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Chef in San Francisco's Chinatown teaches self-defense to workers

SAN FRANCISCO - One chocolatier and café in Chinatown is fed up with increasing crimes and attacks against the Asian American community. It's now offering free self-defense classes to all employees.  Jade Chocolates Teahouse & Café executive chef Scott McTaggart has been finetuning his craft in the kitchen for more than 30 years. He has also been practicing wing tsun for the last 7 years. On the last Wednesday of every month, the café closes a little early at 5 p.m., so that employees can take a private self-defense class."It was all because I wanted my staff to feel safer, like...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Seafood
walnutcreekmagazine.com

Can't-Miss Fall Events in the Bay Area

Put on your can-can shoes, pop the champagne, and get ready for the winner of 10 Tony Awards® Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Enter a world of splendor and romance, glitz and grandeur, where Bohemians and aristocrats revel in electrifying enchantment. Baz Luhrmann’s film comes to life on stage, remixed in a new musical extravaganza. September 9-November 6 at the Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco decriminalizes psychedelics, entheogens

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi on Wednesday, according to a joint press release from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office and Decrim SF. The new resolution decriminalizes hallucinogenic drugs like psilocybin mushrooms and ayahuasca. Preston introduced the resolution that was approved Wednesday, and Supervisor […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall

Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Mashed

The San Francisco Restaurant That's Run Exclusively By Robots

From facial recognition to self-driving cars, technology is rapidly becoming the crux of our society. While artificial intelligence can determine the everyday outcome of our social media feeds and our GPS navigation, where it fits into the modern workplace, particularly in the food industry, is a far more complex topic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
socketsite.com

Plans for This $7 Million Presidio Heights Teardown Progress

In fairness, it is a great location. SF Planning should approve these kinds of projects nearly every time. With commercial office space in trouble, juicing residential property taxes has never been more important for city coffers. Keeping high net worth individuals local is a smart idea, so they can start new businesses, invest in startups, and spend like there’s no tomorrow on local services, including over-the-top construction projects like this. It’s already a single family home for a rich person, no reason not to make it even more so.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy