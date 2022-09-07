Read full article on original website
Related
Economist sounds alarm on green energy as Americans struggle with costs: 'Europe is telling us a big story'
As reports indicate over 20 million Americans are struggling to keep pace with their utility bills, former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore weighed in on growing concerns over the plummeting home prices and the left's green energy push as a costly alternative to fossil fuels. "Americans should be paying attention...
Phys.org
What is neoliberalism? A political scientist explains the use and evolution of the term
Neoliberalism is a complex concept that many people use—and overuse—in different and often conflicting ways. When discussing neoliberalism with my students at the University of Southern California, I explain the phenomenon's origins in political thought, its ambitious claims of promoting liberty and its problematic global track record. 'Markets...
Traditionalism Rising, Part IV: The Problem of Justification
What justifies reliance on enduring practices in constitutional law? It is possible to defend traditionalism on a descriptive plane, or on the ground that it reflects a democratic-populist perspective appropriate in the United States. I have made those arguments elsewhere, but in this paper, I respond to a familiar criticism that tradition has no moral force at all: doing the same thing we've always done gives us no reasons, so the objection goes, to do the same thing today.
‘A new way of life’: the Marxist, post-capitalist, green manifesto captivating Japan
The climate crisis will spiral out of control unless the world applies “emergency brakes” to capitalism and devises a “new way of living”, according to a Japanese academic whose book on Marxism and the environment has become a surprise bestseller. The message from Kohei Saito, an...
ASIA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Remembering Barbara Ehrenreich, Acid Wit and Workers' Champion
A remembrance of writer and moral force Barbara Ehrenreich
Traditionalism Rising, Part II: Comparing (Liquidated) Originalism and Traditionalism
How is traditionalism similar to and different from originalism? And how does it relate to what some originalists call "liquidation"?. These questions are complicated by the capaciousness of originalism, which now encompasses many theories with diverse commitments. To narrow things down, we might compare originalism and traditionalism on the specific issue of the role (if any) of enduring practices.
Gaslighting Makes for Bad Public Policy | Opinion
Under Biden and his team, even the ability to say "women have babies" is at risk.
Our Constitution: "Well-Regulated Democracy," "In Its Principles … Purely Democratical"
But don't take my word on it; the quotes in the title are from James Wilson and John Marshall, then-future Supreme Court Justices, speaking in state conventions that ratified the Constitution in 1787 and 1788. (Wilson was also a principal drafter of the Constitution.) Wilson defended the Constitution in the Pennsylvania convention by speaking of the three forms of government being the "monarchical, aristocratical, and democratical," and said that in a democracy the sovereign power is "inherent in the people, and is either exercised by themselves or by their representatives." He added,
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does Climate Science Really Compel Us Toward Urgent Action?
Does the world need to rapidly convert to using renewable energy to save the planet from global warming? That was the topic of a Soho Forum debate held at the Sheen Center in New York City on August 15, 2022. Andrew Dessler, the director of the Texas Center for Climate...
‘Don’t Vote’: A Look At Blake Masters’ Emails To His Vegan Co-op At Stanford University
As a college student, Blake Masters ― now the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona ― defended a classmate’s skepticism of the “official story” of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He also told his roommates that voting was pointless and often “immoral,” railed against health inspections as “bullshit,” and said America circa 2006 was “fascist.”
Review: Prohibition Makes for Good TV but Bad Government Policy
The Peaky Blinders gang looks just as badass in the final season of their British crime drama (Peaky Blinders, available on Netflix in the U.S.) as it did in the first. There's plenty of smoking, drinking, fighting, shooting, scheming, drugs, suits, flat caps, and undercut haircuts to go around. During...
Congratulations to Winning Lawyers
A few months ago, I started congratulating winning lawyers in many of the cases I note. I don't do this because I necessarily agree with the lawyers; I do it because I want to tip my hat to fellow professionals who have successfully served their clients. Maybe they served the...
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yr.media
Navigating Politics as a Teen: Where Do I Fit?
A lot is going on right now. From Supreme Court decisions to midterm elections, I can’t help but feel like politics are in complete chaos. It’s hard for me to know what to do in response to current events. Because as a teen, I don’t feel heard. The average age of the members of the House of Representatives last year was 58 years old and 63 years old for senators — nowhere close to my age.
CNBC
Cassie Holmes
Cassie Holmes is a psychologist and professor at UCLA's Anderson School of Management. Her work on the intersection of time and happiness has been published in academic journals and featured in such outlets as NPR, The Economist, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic and The Washington Post. She is also the author of "Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most."
Newly Uncovered Emails Show Blake Masters’ Long History of Hating Democracy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Election Day in 2005, then–Stanford sophomore Blake Masters sent two emails to the listserv of his vegetarian co-op. In the first, Masters, now the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, urged classmates to read an article about a California ballot measure “[i]f you must worship that miserably peculiar American diety [sic] called Democracy.” In the second, he put together a reading list that could have easily served as a crash course in anti-democratic libertarianism.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0