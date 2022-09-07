Read full article on original website
Northwood small forward Drake Powell commits to UNC
Pittsboro, N.C. — Northwood High School small forward Drake Powell has committed to UNC, announcing his commitment in a tweet on Thursday evening. Powell's commitment comes just a few weeks after receiving an offer from the Tar Heels. A member of the Class of 2024, Powell is rated a...
No. 2 Georgia’s Smart to face ex-boss in Samford’s Hatcher
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Chris Hatcher has good reason to feel proud of Kirby Smart’s success in bringing a national championship to Georgia. After all, Hatcher gave Smart his first coaching job. Smart will face his former boss when No. 2 Georgia plays Samford, coached by Hatcher, on...
College Football News
NC State vs Charleston Southern Prediction, Game Preview
NC State vs Charleston Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: NC State (1-0), Charleston Southern (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
packinsider.com
Big weekend of highly ranked visitors coming up for NC State Basketball
NC State football’s home opener is this weekend, which has most Pack fans focused on the gridiron. However, the weekend is almost as important for Wolfpack basketball, who has two highly ranked visitors coming in for their official visits. 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr, who we are very...
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested
Don Chapman, a senior safety for UNC, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, trespassing and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.
Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family
Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
College Football News
Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Game Preview
Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Cincinnati (0-1), Kennesaw State (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
UNC Homecoming 2022: Here’s what to know ahead of Tar Heels’ big game
For any Tar Heels alumni thinking about attending Homecoming, we’re collecting travel tips and recommendations here.
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Power’ of Duke
Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s successor or his own man?. The royal straight flush the new Duke basketball coach continues to run raises a number of questions. Does Scheyer landing 6-foot-8 forward TJ Power as his next 5-star in the class of 2023 show that he has Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting chops or more about the potency of the Duke brand?
triangletribune.com
Charlotte put on quite a show for NC’s HBCUs
I don’t like mayonnaise. Never have. But after last weekend’s Duke’s Mayo Classic, I’m going to have to buy a jar as a reminder of how spectacular the city of Charlotte hosted the Classic from start to finish. North Carolina Central fans have done nothing but...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Tar Heel Envy Returns
A lot of fans of other schools couldn’t understand why TJ Power picked Duke over, say, Virginia and UNC. Take UNC super fan Art Chansky for instance. We don’t begrudge him his loyalty to his alma mater. We totally get it. It’s just part of who he is.
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in North Carolina.
Gov. Cooper expected to make formal announcement on new Chatham County semiconductor plant
On Friday morning, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce a multi-billion dollar facility that will be built in Chatham County. WRAL TechWire first broke the news last week that Wolfspeed, formerly known as Cree, is expanding. The semiconductor chip manufacturing plant could bring 1,800 jobs to the...
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
