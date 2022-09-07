ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Northwood small forward Drake Powell commits to UNC

Pittsboro, N.C. — Northwood High School small forward Drake Powell has committed to UNC, announcing his commitment in a tweet on Thursday evening. Powell's commitment comes just a few weeks after receiving an offer from the Tar Heels. A member of the Class of 2024, Powell is rated a...
PITTSBORO, NC
College Football News

NC State vs Charleston Southern Prediction, Game Preview

NC State vs Charleston Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: NC State (1-0), Charleston Southern (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
packinsider.com

Big weekend of highly ranked visitors coming up for NC State Basketball

NC State football’s home opener is this weekend, which has most Pack fans focused on the gridiron. However, the weekend is almost as important for Wolfpack basketball, who has two highly ranked visitors coming in for their official visits. 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr, who we are very...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family

Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
College Football News

Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Cincinnati (0-1), Kennesaw State (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox News

South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Power’ of Duke

Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s successor or his own man?. The royal straight flush the new Duke basketball coach continues to run raises a number of questions. Does Scheyer landing 6-foot-8 forward TJ Power as his next 5-star in the class of 2023 show that he has Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting chops or more about the potency of the Duke brand?
DURHAM, NC
triangletribune.com

Charlotte put on quite a show for NC’s HBCUs

I don’t like mayonnaise. Never have. But after last weekend’s Duke’s Mayo Classic, I’m going to have to buy a jar as a reminder of how spectacular the city of Charlotte hosted the Classic from start to finish. North Carolina Central fans have done nothing but...
RALEIGH, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Tar Heel Envy Returns

A lot of fans of other schools couldn’t understand why TJ Power picked Duke over, say, Virginia and UNC. Take UNC super fan Art Chansky for instance. We don’t begrudge him his loyalty to his alma mater. We totally get it. It’s just part of who he is.
DURHAM, NC
The Triangle Tribune

NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
GREENSBORO, NC

