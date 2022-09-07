Read full article on original website
DUNCAN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY AND ITS OWNERS AGREE TO PAY $54,000 TO SETTLE ALLEGATIONS OF SUBMITTING FALSE CLAIMS INVOLVING FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION PROGRAM
OKLAHOMA CITY – Omega Technology Center, Inc. (“Omega”) and its owners Todd and Kristie Greenway (the “Greenways”) agreed to pay $54,000 to settle civil claims stemming from allegations they submitted false claims involving a program of the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”), announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
'World's Greatest' TV show to spotlight Ardmore truckers
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Dot Transportation, Inc. — the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor — was recently selected as one of the “World's Greatest” companies in the trucking industry. "This company definitely deserves to be recognized," said...
Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education
George Lang takes on Republican state supt candidate Ryan Walters' threats to take away teaching certificates of teachers he doesn't like. The post Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
‘I’ve Just Had Enough’: Lindsay Residents Experiencing Skyrocketing Utility Bills
Residents in Lindsay are raising concerns about their increased utility bills. News 9 spoke to a group of residents who said they don’t see why their bills should be increasing as much as they have been. “I've just had enough,” Lindsay resident Devon Herrod said. “There's (sic) older people...
Cleveland County woman accused of killing granddaughter takes court-appointed attorney
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A Cleveland County woman, who was accused of killing her 3-year-old granddaughter, will take a court-appointed attorney. Originally, she was planning to represent herself. While in court on Wednesday, Becky Vreeland spoke with KOCO during her appearance. Vreeland tried to hand KOCO 5 a stack...
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
3 Ninnekah students injured in car crash on way to school
An Oklahoma school district is working to raise funds for a family following a car accident.
Pott. Co. Law Enforcement Looking For More Information After Body Found
A homicide investigation is underway in Pottawatomie County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning along a rural road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Croslin Rd. and East MacArthur and discovered a deceased male. Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times. A driver called 911...
Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates
Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
Homicide investigation underway in Pottawatomie County after body found
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation after a body was discovered near the Canadian River early Wednesday morning.
Driver injured following accident with school bus
One driver was rushed to the hospital following a serious accident involving a school bus in Seminole.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma trying to close elite defensive line class
Oklahoma has the 247Sports Composite's No. 5 recruiting class and looking for more. Perhaps the nation's top defensive line haul in America. In the video above, on the latest episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we highlight what Brent Venables and the Sooners are doing on the trail.
Kent State Golden Flashes vs Oklahoma Sooners 9/10/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Kent State Golden Flashes will meet with the #9 Oklahoma Sooners in NCAAF action in Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, OK, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. After losing to Washington by a score of 25 points in a rout on Saturday, Kent State enters week two....
OHP: 1 Injured Following School Bus Crash Near Seminole
One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus Friday morning on State Highway 3 near Seminole, according to the Seminole Fire Department. The bus driver, Bobby Sanford, 35, was heading northbound, and the driver of the car, Austin Grace, 29, was going southbound, went to the left of the center and struck the bus, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
How To Watch: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
The Sooners welcome Kent State to Norman on Saturday for the their first meeting of all time.
