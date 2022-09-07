Read full article on original website
2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
There's some good in store for patient investors looking to capitalize now for long-term gain.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for September
The Board of Trustees of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund IGR (the "Fund") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.06 per share for the month of September 2022. The following dates apply:. Declaration Date. Ex-Dividend Date. Record Date. Payable Date. September 2022. 09-09-2022. 09-19-2022. 09-20-2022. 09-30-2022. IGR's current...
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Fat and Dependable Monthly Dividends
These seven stocks look like outstanding ideas for passive-income-oriented investors looking for some upside appreciation as well, as they have paid dependable monthly dividends for years, are way off the highs printed earlier this year and are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms.
State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast
State Street Corporation STT plans to announce its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street's Investor Relations website,...
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Declaration – 09/09/2022 Ex-Date – 09/16/2022 Record – 9/19/2022 Payable – 09/30/2022. Fund. Ticker. Dividend Per. Prior. Dividend. DWS Municipal Income Trust. KTF. $0.0320. $0.0350. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. KSM. $0.0337. $0.0400. Important...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
DelphX Grants Stock Options
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2022. About...
Bed Bath & Beyond stock in focus after CFO death ruled a suicide, shareholder lawsuit
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond slid following a tragic weekend for the home goods retailer amid even more questions about its future.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") MGI. The investigation concerns whether...
Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?
Not all dips are buys (but some are).
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
3 REITs with the Highest Total Returns Over the Past 5 Years
When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS).
Expert Ratings for Franklin Resources
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Franklin Resources BEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Compare Current Mortgage Rates
Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Here are the average annual percentage rates (APR) today on 30-year, 15-year and 5/1 ARM mortgages:. Current Mortgage Rates. The average APR for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose...
Sabine Royalty: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sabine Royalty SBR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 83.6 cents per share. On Wednesday, Sabine Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 83.6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
