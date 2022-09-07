The state of the American economy, and even the global economy, is not where it was a year or two ago. There is no way of denying that. Whether or not you want to agree that we are in or facing a recession seems to be based more on political rhetoric and which cable news channel you are watching, than any understanding of economics. To trim down the amount of angry rhetoric I will have fired at me on social media for making that statement, let’s just agree that we are in a tough spot and move on.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO