International Business Times
Fewer U.S. Tractor Dealerships Raise Costs For Farmers As Sector Consolidates
More farm equipment dealers are going out of business, leaving a handful of companies with control of a large swathe of the market and greater ability to set prices for selling and repairing equipment, according to interviews with farmers, equipment dealers and analysts. Buyouts of local mom-and-pop dealers have reduced...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 6, 2022
Max Armstrong shares that Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack made an announcement to spend $1 billion to help develop markets for farmers. Vilsack announced the investment for climate-smart investment projects. Vilsack told the Farm Progress Show audience that U.S. farmers can get to net zero farming without sacrificing production. The secretary says there’s a renaissance taking place in rural America.
Frank J. Scheckton, Jr., Divisional President, Fidelity / Crime to Retire from Great American Insurance Group
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Frank J. Scheckton, Jr., Divisional President, Fidelity / Crime, will retire on September 16, after a distinguished career with Great American Insurance Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005846/en/ Frank J. Scheckton, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates
BOONE, Iowa — The more than $1 billion the federal government is devoting to voluntary efforts to reduce agriculture’s adverse effects on the environment is a better long-term strategy than mandating new rules for farmers, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday. While state and federal officials in the United States have tended to […] The post Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Some farmers in Europe are shutting operations and reducing production because of the energy crunch, adding to the global food crisis
Europe faces a potential energy shortage this winter as Russia slows its natural-gas supply. The surge in natural-gas prices is hitting farms that rely on energy to produce food. A top Swedish tomato producer is halting winter plantings and Dutch greenhouses are scaling down. Some farmers in Europe are winding...
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
U.S. bars firms with CHIPS from building leading-edge China factories for 10 years
U.S. companies that receive funding from a bill that aims to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips will be prohibited for a decade from building advanced technology facilities in China.
foodsafetynews.com
Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety
An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
What is the state of the Ag economy? (Part 1)
The state of the American economy, and even the global economy, is not where it was a year or two ago. There is no way of denying that. Whether or not you want to agree that we are in or facing a recession seems to be based more on political rhetoric and which cable news channel you are watching, than any understanding of economics. To trim down the amount of angry rhetoric I will have fired at me on social media for making that statement, let’s just agree that we are in a tough spot and move on.
BBC
Jobs lost as Livingston construction firm NRS ceases trading
Livingston-based construction firm NRS UK has gone into administration with the loss of 45 jobs. The company - which provides construction, civil engineering and power solutions services - has immediately ceased trading. Administrators FRP Advisory said "spiralling" supply chain costs had been magnified by severe losses stemming from fixed price...
The newest trade framework will face a very wary public
Nearly half of the global economy’s rules are up for grabs this week as the U.S. trade representative and secretary of Commerce convene trade ministers from 13 Pacific Rim nations in Los Angeles. Their task is to launch negotiations for a proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) trade deal. I...
FOXBusiness
Biden champions 'workforce of the future' at new Ohio Intel semiconductor plant
President Biden headed to a staunchly conservative section of Ohio Friday to champion the "workforce of the future" during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Intel semiconductor plant in Licking County. The plant is a part of Biden’s plan to renew semiconductor production in the U.S. following inflation spikes and...
foodlogistics.com
Continental's Success Story
Content brought to you in partnership with GoRamp. Quickening the pace of technology adoption in this competitive environment is probably one of the most important steps companies should make to improve their warehouse and distribution center efficiencies. Continental Lithuania - a division of German automotive technology pioneers - is always...
L’Oréal’s China Fund Makes First Investment in Chinese Fragrance Brand Documents
SHANGHAI — L’Oréal’s China Fund, Shanghai Meicifang Investment, has taken a minority stake in Chinese fragrance brand Documents. This is Meicifang’s first investment in the China market.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign Meicifang’s minority stake marks the closing of Documents’ Series A round investment of more than $10 million renminbi, or $1.4 million. Cathay Capital’s Consumer Co-Creation Fund also led this round of investment. The news was unveiled during Shanghai May 5 Shopping Festival’s Global New Products Debut Season event today, according...
freightwaves.com
Amazon acquires Belgium-based mechatronics company
Amazon announced the acquisition of Belgium-based mechatronics company Cloostermans Friday morning. In Amazon’s pursuit to be “Earth’s best employer,” the company signed an agreement to acquire Cloostermans, which specializes in warehouse technology. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology...
Alpha Generation Is One World Consumption
The time is now to generate a valid presence in the minds of your future consumer.
Agriculture Online
USDA announces $1 billion for rural broadband
Today USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the agency is accepting applications for ReConnect Program loans and grants to expand access to high-speed internet in rural communities. The department is making more than $1 billion available, funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “Ensuring that the people of rural America...
foodsafetynews.com
IAFP partners hosting Food Safety events across the globe
The Internation Association for Food Protection (IAFP) hosts a variety of events and meetings throughout the year. This fall there are five international food safety events IAFP partners have scheduled. Upcoming international food safety events:. Oct. 26-27, 2022 — China International Food Safety and Quality Conference in Shanghai, China.
Dell’s CFO says the company is still hiring is these 3 key areas
“I’m optimistic about long-term technology trends,” Dell Technologies CFO Tom Sweet told me. “You and I both know, these days, there isn’t less, but more data getting created.”. I talked with Sweet in person yesterday about how the Fortune 50 multinational tech company is finding growth...
