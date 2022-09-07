Read full article on original website
2nd woman arrested after body found burned ‘beyond recognition’ in St. Pete, police say
A second woman was arrested after a woman's body was found burned "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster last month, according to an affidavit.
fox13news.com
Mother, daughter accused of burning woman's body in South St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police have arrested a second woman for allegedly helping her daughter burn the body of a 31-year-old Pinellas County woman. Cree Worley, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of a body. Investigators said Worley was driving her mother’s white Ford pickup truck at the time.
Mysuncoast.com
Small explosion and fire in Bradenton apartment kills one person
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after an explosion and fire inside a Bradenton apartment building Wednesday, Bradenton Police say. Authorities say the resident died after lighting a cigarette near his oxygen tank at the Fairways at Pinebrook. “He was on oxygen and smoking. I’m like, what are...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
Worker arrested after recording 2 people, including child, in Pinellas County airport bathroom, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he recorded two people, including a child, in a bathroom at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.
Attempted Suicide Closed Memorial Causeway In Clearwater Overnight
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Both directions of Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 pm on Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, according to police. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department’s mental health unit, and other officers responded
Mysuncoast.com
West Bradenton home destroyed by fire
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home in Northwest Bradenton was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, in the 800 block of 65th Street NW, shortly before 10 a.m. Two workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time of...
Mysuncoast.com
Elderly victim is stable following condo fire in Longboat Key
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials tell ABC7 that an elderly man rescued Tuesday following a fire at a condo on Longboat Key is stable. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
fox13news.com
Police arrest woman accused of setting body on fire in St. Pete alley last month
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police have arrested a Pinellas Park woman accused of setting a dead body on fire in a St. Pete alley last month, causing severe damage to the remains. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, when fire crews responded to an alley behind the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue South. Upon putting out the flames, firefighters discovered a "severely burned" body inside the dumpster.
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
Former Largo police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.
Southwest Florida man injured after being bitten by alligator
A man’s been seriously injured after he was bit by an alligator at a Southwest Florida fish camp.
16-Year-Old Shoots Two 12-Year-Old Children Waiting For School Bus In Florida
A 16-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after shooting two 12-year-old children waiting for their school bus on Thursday. According to investigators, two juveniles were waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, when a subject approached them and demanded their possessions. During the confrontation,
fox13news.com
Lightning strike sends Hillsborough County man to hospital, fire officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Emergency crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a man to the hospital after a reported lightning strike. It happened near the Town Park Villas, just east of N 56th Street and E 127th Avenue in Tampa Thursday afternoon. HCFR said the man was struck directly by...
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Tampa woman killed by pickup truck while walking in middle of Nebraska Avenue
A Tampa woman died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking down Nebraska Ave. on Thursday.
sarasotapd.org
Sarasota Police Conducting Death Investigation
The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota, just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. A citizen called dispatch and...
fox13news.com
FHP: Port Richey man killed after car crashes into house, bursts into flames
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 57-year-old Port Richey man was killed Wednesday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into a home in Brooksville, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was speeding westbound on Fulton Avenue, just north of Fox Sparrow Avenue, shortly before noon when...
Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
WSFA
Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – Eric Merda, 43, was attacked by an alligator while swimming across Lake Manatee in Florida in July. “I got startled and I decided to swim, she grabbed the outside of my arm, and I grabbed her,” Merda told WWSB. “I didn’t want her rolling over on me, she snapped my arm backwards and she dragged me under three times. I still got my arm on her; she got her teeth on me, and I just kicked like heck.”
