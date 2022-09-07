ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Small explosion and fire in Bradenton apartment kills one person

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after an explosion and fire inside a Bradenton apartment building Wednesday, Bradenton Police say. Authorities say the resident died after lighting a cigarette near his oxygen tank at the Fairways at Pinebrook. “He was on oxygen and smoking. I’m like, what are...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
Bradenton, FL
Accidents
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

West Bradenton home destroyed by fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home in Northwest Bradenton was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, in the 800 block of 65th Street NW, shortly before 10 a.m. Two workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time of...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Elderly victim is stable following condo fire in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials tell ABC7 that an elderly man rescued Tuesday following a fire at a condo on Longboat Key is stable. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fire Marshal#Fire Department#Oxygen#Manatee#Accident#Fairways Blvd#The Red Cross
fox13news.com

Police arrest woman accused of setting body on fire in St. Pete alley last month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police have arrested a Pinellas Park woman accused of setting a dead body on fire in a St. Pete alley last month, causing severe damage to the remains. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, when fire crews responded to an alley behind the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue South. Upon putting out the flames, firefighters discovered a "severely burned" body inside the dumpster.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
sarasotapd.org

Sarasota Police Conducting Death Investigation

The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota, just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. A citizen called dispatch and...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
PLANT CITY, FL
WSFA

Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – Eric Merda, 43, was attacked by an alligator while swimming across Lake Manatee in Florida in July. “I got startled and I decided to swim, she grabbed the outside of my arm, and I grabbed her,” Merda told WWSB. “I didn’t want her rolling over on me, she snapped my arm backwards and she dragged me under three times. I still got my arm on her; she got her teeth on me, and I just kicked like heck.”
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy