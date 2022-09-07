Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
3d ago
16 years probably well deserved but how does that jive with car thieves and other crime where they are let go?
Colorado deputies identify burglary suspect—a wild coyote
Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress burglary at a private residence near Brighton on Thursday night, and discovered that the suspect was actually a wild coyote. When the reporting party arrived home on Thursday night, they discovered a broken window and could hear...
3 hurt in North Federal shooting, suspect not in custody
An investigation is underway after an early morning Saturday shooting left three people injured in Denver.
‘Suspicious’ deaths under investigation in Jeffco
Deputies were investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people Saturday evening on Ellsworth Avenue.
Westword
Video: Boulder Jail Deputies Beat an Inmate for Spitting on a Window
A new lawsuit accuses three Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies of brutally beating Kyle Termin, a Boulder County Jail inmate suffering from mental illness, after he spat on a window earlier this year — an incident captured on harrowing body-camera video. "Kyle was completely not a danger to anyone,"...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Sept. 9, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Someone broke out the glass to a building entrance on Aug. 31 in the 6700 block of 120th Avenue, causing...
broomfieldleader.com
Aurora man sentenced in fatal stabbing
A 24-year-old Aurora man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after fatally stabbing his girlfriend in the throat in April 2020, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Marcos Gutierrez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June, with District Attorney Brian Mason announcing the sentence this...
Road rage may be behind woman’s shooting in Aurora
Police said a woman was shot and wounded in Aurora on Saturday evening, and investigators were looking for a red SUV in the crime.
2 suspects arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in Arvada
ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said on Friday that they arrested two suspects last month in a shooting in October that left the 17-year-old victim with severe injuries. The shooting happened Oct. 10 at Castlegate Apartments, in the area of 7200 W. 84th Way. The victim was walking when he got into argument with three people in an SUV. Two males got out of the vehicle, and one of them shot the victim in the back, according to the Arvada Police Department.
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
KKTV
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities. Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents,...
cuindependent.com
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with burglary and indecent exposure cases
A 17-year-old accused in a series of incidents this week regarding unlawful sexual contact and burglary on University Hill has been arrested and is being held without bond, the Boulder Police Department announced in a press conference Friday night. The suspect, whose name was not released by police as he...
Denver deputy arrested on domestic violence assault
A Denver jail deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death appear before judge
The four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing appeared in court on Thursday. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.The suspects are Nu Ra Ah La, 22, Pa Reh, 20, Lu Reh, 22, and Swa Bay, 19. The first three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La...
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Steven Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
Woman injured in possible road rage shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a person who shot a woman in a possible road rage incident Saturday evening. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the woman was shot while heading down East Montview Boulevard near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m. It's not clear whether she was driving or a passenger in the vehicle.
Family’s home riddled with bullets
They have lived in their new apartment on University Drive for the past month and a half. Over the Labor Day Weekend, things took a turn for the worse.
Snowboarder's legal case in Eldora skier's death delayed again
The petty-offense case of Nicholas K. Martinez, the snowboarder who collided with and caused the death of a legendary Colorado skier, has been delayed for a third time. Martinez, 28, of Wellington faces a petty offense that accuses him of leaving the scene of a collision. The class 2 petty charge carries a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine.
9 indicted on suspicion of providing fake ID, alcohol before fatal prom night crash
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury indicted nine companies and individuals this week on suspicion of supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teenagers in relation to the case of a 17-year-old driver who's charged in a Boulder crash that killed two people. The crash happened April 9,...
Kasey Lynn Clifton wanted in Larimer County
Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man on its Most Wanted list. Kasey Lynn Clifton, 36, is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility. He also goes by Christopher Ferguson or Kasey Condradson. His last known address was in Greeley.Anyone who knows Clifton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (970)416-1985.
