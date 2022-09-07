ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 5

Plumb Joy
3d ago

16 years probably well deserved but how does that jive with car thieves and other crime where they are let go?

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Sept. 9, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Someone broke out the glass to a building entrance on Aug. 31 in the 6700 block of 120th Avenue, causing...
BROOMFIELD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Aurora man sentenced in fatal stabbing

A 24-year-old Aurora man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after fatally stabbing his girlfriend in the throat in April 2020, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Marcos Gutierrez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June, with District Attorney Brian Mason announcing the sentence this...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 suspects arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said on Friday that they arrested two suspects last month in a shooting in October that left the 17-year-old victim with severe injuries. The shooting happened Oct. 10 at Castlegate Apartments, in the area of 7200 W. 84th Way. The victim was walking when he got into argument with three people in an SUV. Two males got out of the vehicle, and one of them shot the victim in the back, according to the Arvada Police Department.
ARVADA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
KKTV

Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Theft#Colorado Attorney General#Ag
CBS Denver

Suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death appear before judge

The four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing appeared in court on Thursday. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.The suspects are Nu Ra Ah La, 22, Pa Reh, 20, Lu Reh, 22, and Swa Bay, 19. The first three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman injured in possible road rage shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a person who shot a woman in a possible road rage incident Saturday evening. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the woman was shot while heading down East Montview Boulevard near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m. It's not clear whether she was driving or a passenger in the vehicle.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Denver

Kasey Lynn Clifton wanted in Larimer County

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man on its Most Wanted list. Kasey Lynn Clifton, 36, is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility.  He also goes by Christopher Ferguson or Kasey Condradson. His last known address was in Greeley.Anyone who knows Clifton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (970)416-1985.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy