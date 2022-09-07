ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said on Friday that they arrested two suspects last month in a shooting in October that left the 17-year-old victim with severe injuries. The shooting happened Oct. 10 at Castlegate Apartments, in the area of 7200 W. 84th Way. The victim was walking when he got into argument with three people in an SUV. Two males got out of the vehicle, and one of them shot the victim in the back, according to the Arvada Police Department.

