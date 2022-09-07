ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Daily Mail

63% of Americans think the Hunter Biden laptop story is important: New poll shows scandal has impacted voters as more FBI whistleblowers come forward and bureau faces criticism over how it handled the case

Nearly two-thirds of Americans feel that the information from Hunter Biden's laptop is 'important,' despite whistleblowers' claims that FBI leadership tried to suppress the story and downplay its contents. A Rasmussen Reports survey tracking the public's perception of the Hunter laptop story shows that 44 percent Americans think it's still...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

The Solution to the Trump Judge Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About

Legal analysts lit up social media on Monday in response to the broad and potentially devastating order by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee to the Southern District of Florida, temporarily halting the criminal investigation of the former president and his alleged pilfering of classified documents. Her order further authorized a special master to identify and return the small fraction of materials seized in last month’s court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence that may belong to him. One analyst after another meticulously detailed the failings of Cannon’s reasoning: It was “untethered to the law,” “a political conclusion in search of a legal rationale,” “deeply problematic,” “laughably bad.” At some point, one truly runs out of euphemisms for lawless partisan hackery.
POTUS
MSNBC

New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.

The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
POTUS
Reason.com

Trump Disregards Democracy, While Biden Ignores Its Dangers

In his speech last night about "the continued battle for the soul of the nation," President Joe Biden said some things that are indisputably true. He noted that democracy requires candidates to accept the results of "free and fair elections" and that refusing to do so threatens the rule of law as well as the peaceful transfer of power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Brooklyn Lassiter

New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion

The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
Lootpress

The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate

Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Complains Of 'Litigious' Prosecutors Trying To Frame Her Client For The Crime Of Having A Messy Office

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba has a very busy schedule. She appears to spend mornings with her pals at Newsmax, trying out material in the smaller venues to see what hits. And then hits the main stage at night with Fox. It’s all bullshit, of course. But she’s managed to polish it into shinier bullshit for the bigger, PM crowd.
POTUS
MSNBC

GOP leaders at a literal loss for words about Biden-era job growth

The problem is not that congressional Republican leaders are unaware of current events. In late July, for example, when the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that gross domestic product fell 0.9% in the second quarter, it took House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy just 22 minutes to announce that the United States is now “in a recession.” The California Republican took the same message to the airwaves soon after.
U.S. POLITICS
