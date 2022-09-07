Read full article on original website
If Republicans don't regain the Senate, there's one person to blame: Donald Trump
If Senate Republicans emerge from the November elections weaker than they are now, that defeat must be laid at the feet of Donald Trump.
A ‘Speaker McCarthy’ may be the only way to stop unconstitutional student loan bailout
Political officials from both sides of the aisle have objected to President Biden’s unconstitutional $400 billion student loan “forgiveness,” but many have questioned who has the legal standing to block this action. The answer is Congress. By using the Boehner Doctrine, the House can establish legal standing...
63% of Americans think the Hunter Biden laptop story is important: New poll shows scandal has impacted voters as more FBI whistleblowers come forward and bureau faces criticism over how it handled the case
Nearly two-thirds of Americans feel that the information from Hunter Biden's laptop is 'important,' despite whistleblowers' claims that FBI leadership tried to suppress the story and downplay its contents. A Rasmussen Reports survey tracking the public's perception of the Hunter laptop story shows that 44 percent Americans think it's still...
Slate
The Solution to the Trump Judge Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About
Legal analysts lit up social media on Monday in response to the broad and potentially devastating order by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee to the Southern District of Florida, temporarily halting the criminal investigation of the former president and his alleged pilfering of classified documents. Her order further authorized a special master to identify and return the small fraction of materials seized in last month’s court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence that may belong to him. One analyst after another meticulously detailed the failings of Cannon’s reasoning: It was “untethered to the law,” “a political conclusion in search of a legal rationale,” “deeply problematic,” “laughably bad.” At some point, one truly runs out of euphemisms for lawless partisan hackery.
The 'False Equivalence' Between the Far-Left and Far-Right | Opinion
Politics is a lot more personal than we like to admit.
MSNBC
New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.
The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
Trump Disregards Democracy, While Biden Ignores Its Dangers
In his speech last night about "the continued battle for the soul of the nation," President Joe Biden said some things that are indisputably true. He noted that democracy requires candidates to accept the results of "free and fair elections" and that refusing to do so threatens the rule of law as well as the peaceful transfer of power.
New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion
The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
Senate May Take Up Federal Same-Sex Marriage Bill This Month
A bill to formally recognize same-sex marriage at the federal level may make it to the Senate floor within weeks as lawmakers work on compromises that could get enough Republican support to avoid a possible filibuster. The Washington Post reports that proponents of the Respect for Marriage Act believe they...
Joe Biden Is Breaking the Rules When It Comes to the Midterms
Democrats have seen their chances in this year's midterms improve with Biden's approval rating trending upwards.
The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate
Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Complains Of 'Litigious' Prosecutors Trying To Frame Her Client For The Crime Of Having A Messy Office
Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba has a very busy schedule. She appears to spend mornings with her pals at Newsmax, trying out material in the smaller venues to see what hits. And then hits the main stage at night with Fox. It’s all bullshit, of course. But she’s managed to polish it into shinier bullshit for the bigger, PM crowd.
Washington Examiner
Biden mostly ignores Electoral Count Act while warning democracy in danger
President Joe Biden has spent the last few weeks making dire warnings about threats to democracy and the horrors of Jan. 6, but has been notably silent on a bill making its way through Congress that could help secure election integrity going forward. During Biden's speech in Philadelphia last week,...
MSNBC
GOP leaders at a literal loss for words about Biden-era job growth
The problem is not that congressional Republican leaders are unaware of current events. In late July, for example, when the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that gross domestic product fell 0.9% in the second quarter, it took House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy just 22 minutes to announce that the United States is now “in a recession.” The California Republican took the same message to the airwaves soon after.
Russian State TV Host Says 'All Our Hope' Placed in 'Beloved' Donald Trump
The enthusiastic support for the former American president came after he praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Arkansans Will Vote on Marijuana Legalization. But Their Votes May Not Count.
One of the most direct ways for voters to have a say in the way their government works is through ballot initiatives. This year, the Arkansas state government may simply ignore one. More than two-thirds of Americans surveyed support the legalization of marijuana, a number that has grown consistently for...
Former Pentagon Chiefs, Top Generals Warn Of ‘Extreme Strain’ Between Military And Public
The group didn't mention Trump by name, but said 2020 was the first time the "peaceful transfer of political power was disrupted and in doubt.”
Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan tech bill, says agreement ‘blown up’ by Cruz amendment
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) asked to pull a committee vote on a bill aimed at giving news outlets the ability to negotiate collectively with tech platforms after she said an adopted amendment offered by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) impeded the bipartisan agreement senators reached ahead of the Thursday meeting. Members...
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
