Battling the elements: Prosper’s Johnson wins Coach T Invitational; Flower Mound girls win team title

O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen Walters
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Take in the Friday Night lights from Plano East's 35-28 win over Prosper Rock Hill
The Prosper East Panthers improved to 3-0 this season after a 35-28 win over Prosper Rock Hill Friday night at Kimbrough Stadium. Panthers quarterback Drew Devillier threw for more than 290 yards and two scores, while running back Daniel Fayombo rushed for two touchdowns in the win.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen uses timely plays on defense, special teams to grind down state-ranked Martin
ARLINGTON — The myriad of challenges over the past few months aren't lost on Allen head football coach Lee Wiginton, from handling an abbreviated offseason to undertaking perhaps the most challenging non-district schedule in recent program history. As Wiginton put it following Friday's non-district finale against Arlington Martin, every...
fox4news.com
Female high school football player makes first catch of the season
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset. Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 3.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news roundup: veterinary open house, college night at Coppell High School, art contest
The Coppell Humane Society invites the Coppell community to an open house for the Double Oak Veterinary Medical Center this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees have the opportunity to win raffle prizes and goodies, watch a pet portrait demo by Calico Annie Studios, and meet rescue partners with adoptable pets. The Carter BloodCare bus will be on site for a blood drive as well.
starlocalmedia.com
Late push: Naaman Forest rallies past Rowlett in 9-6A opener
Heading into Thursday’s 9-6A opener, Naaman Forest was considered to be one of the favorites to win the district championship, while Rowlett’s fortunes were far less certain. But when the Eagles grabbed the lead early in the fourth quarter, any of those preseason predictions could have been thrown...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD has launched its second year of the Silver Eagles Club
Allen ISD is looking to further connect its community members to the district as it launches the second year of its Silver Eagles club. Allen ISD’s Silver Eagles is an initiative to invite seniors aged 60 and older to learn about everything Allen ISD has to offer its students from athletics to fine arts, to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) programs.
Security measures at football stadiums differ at Keller ISD, Northwest ISD
Fans packed into the Keller ISD Athletic Complex for the Indians' season opener Sept.1. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) High school football games bring out plenty of fans to stadiums at Keller ISD and Northwest ISD, and both school districts have different security measures in place to keep fans and student-athletes safe.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney
Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
starlocalmedia.com
Wave Wash gets second location approved; expected to alleviate traffic on Scyene Road
A new car wash is coming to Mesquite off of Cartwright and Belt Line roads. The incoming Wave Wash will be a sister location to the car wash off of Scyene Road and will have full services and vacuum stations available for use. The car wash also filters and reuses its water to mitigate environmental impact.
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
starlocalmedia.com
Live music events and more are featured in our 5 things to do in Frisco during the week of Sept. 12.
Here are five things to do in the Frisco area during the week of Sept. 12.
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
fwtx.com
This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention
The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
fox4news.com
Reports of marijuana edibles sold at Sachse High School anger parents
SACHSE, Texas - Some Garland ISD parents want answers from the district after two students were arrested on the Sachse High School campus. Garland ISD won't confirm anything happened at the school, and police will only tell FOX 4 there were two arrests. One mother told FOX 4 that students...
starlocalmedia.com
See photos of the first night's festivities at St. Jude Catholic Church's carnival in Allen
The flash of multicolored lights, the smell of turkey legs and funnel cake, the rush of a cool breeze and the jubilant sounds of screams, music and whirring rides filled the air as St. Jude Catholic Church ushered in its four day carnival for the seventh year in a row.
A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. "A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park. "From a...
Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas: Here’s when
DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago. Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:
$3M lotto ticket sold at Terry's Food in Fort Worth
AUSTIN(CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is home to a new multi-millionaire. Someone claimed the second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-38-55-57-65), but not the Mega Ball number (17). The Megaplier number was 3.The ticket was bought at Terry's Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you've visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?
