Howell, MI

whmi.com

Missing Howell Woman Found Deceased

The body of a missing Howell woman has been found. Howell Police say at approximately 8:35am, officers were dispatched to a residence in the City where the body of 59-year-old Kelly Michele Dorsey was located and found deceased. The Howell Police Department, assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, are...
HOWELL, MI
WLNS

Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole? Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 and was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area. She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, […]
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police want help finding missing 52-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are searching for a missing 52-year-old man. Johnny Elliott Ballard was last seen leaving St. John’s Hospital in Detroit on Tuesday (Sept. 6). Ballard is diagnosed with depression and may possibly be off of his medications, officials say. Anyone with information should...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

Police investigating woman’s death as hit-and-run in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A woman found dead south of Jackson Friday morning is believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run, police said. On the morning of Sept. 9, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a woman being found near the roadway in the area of Francis Street and East Coler Street in Summit Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Man Charged After Running Over Girlfriend With Truck

A man accused of running over his girlfriend with his truck during a domestic incident in Marion Township has been charged. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10am on Saturday, August 27th, to the 2800 Block of Clivedon Road for a personal injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Robert Andrew Osborne was driving his Dodge Ram Truck and ran over his 30-year-old girlfriend.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
recordpatriot.com

Teen in critical condition following shooting in Flint

Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting that injured two teens, leaving one in critical condition. The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. on Monday on Flint's west side, authorities said in a press release on Tuesday. Three teens were walking southbound on Ballenger Hwy. near...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police find 14-year-old missing for a week in Flint area

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly a week ago. The Flint Police Department says the was last seen at Julianno's Store at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ballenger Highway on Aug. 31. Investigators believe she may be staying somewhere in...
FLINT, MI

