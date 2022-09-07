Read full article on original website
Missing Howell Woman Found Deceased
The body of a missing Howell woman has been found. Howell Police say at approximately 8:35am, officers were dispatched to a residence in the City where the body of 59-year-old Kelly Michele Dorsey was located and found deceased. The Howell Police Department, assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, are...
Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole? Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 and was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area. She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, […]
Southfield police want help finding missing 52-year-old man
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are searching for a missing 52-year-old man. Johnny Elliott Ballard was last seen leaving St. John’s Hospital in Detroit on Tuesday (Sept. 6). Ballard is diagnosed with depression and may possibly be off of his medications, officials say. Anyone with information should...
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Have you seen Nehemiah? Police searching for Livonia teen last seen on Labor Day
Authorities in Wayne County are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old high school student who went missing over the holiday weekend. The Livonia Police Department said Nehemiah Jones, 16, disappeared on Labor Day, Monday Sept. 5
Police investigating woman’s death as hit-and-run in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A woman found dead south of Jackson Friday morning is believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run, police said. On the morning of Sept. 9, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a woman being found near the roadway in the area of Francis Street and East Coler Street in Summit Township.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says goodbye to 2 long-time officers
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- The end of August also marked the end of two stalwart police officers’ time with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The department officially said goodbye to Deputy Dan Deering and Sgt. Timothy Schlundt on Aug. 31. Deering leaves the sheriff’s office in good standing...
Sheriff: Woman killed in Jackson Co. hit & run
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a woman in her mid 30's was killed in a hit and run Thursday night.
Man Charged After Running Over Girlfriend With Truck
A man accused of running over his girlfriend with his truck during a domestic incident in Marion Township has been charged. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10am on Saturday, August 27th, to the 2800 Block of Clivedon Road for a personal injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Robert Andrew Osborne was driving his Dodge Ram Truck and ran over his 30-year-old girlfriend.
Woman found dead in Detroit River 11 years ago remains unidentified
TRENTON, Mich. – Officials still have not identified a woman found dead in the Detroit River 11 years ago. It is believed that she had only been dead for several hours when her body was found. She was naked, found floating in the river in the Trenton area. Her...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
‘Dozens of victims’: Wayne County warns of police impersonation phone scam
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about a phone scam that has already cost residents thousands of dollars. The Sheriff’s Office says the phone scam includes someone impersonating police by name, with a phone number that looks like it’s coming from their office. “It often...
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
PD: Woman hit, killed in Marshall crash
Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Marshall Wednesday morning.
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
Teen in critical condition following shooting in Flint
Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting that injured two teens, leaving one in critical condition. The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. on Monday on Flint's west side, authorities said in a press release on Tuesday. Three teens were walking southbound on Ballenger Hwy. near...
Detroit mother charged with drunk driving in freeway crash that killed 2-year-old, hurt infant
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Authorities have charged a woman accused of driving drunk when she collided with another vehicle and then a barricade on Southfield Freeway in July -- a crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter and injured her infant son. According to the 24th District Court, Nyasha Pool...
Police find 14-year-old missing for a week in Flint area
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly a week ago. The Flint Police Department says the was last seen at Julianno's Store at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ballenger Highway on Aug. 31. Investigators believe she may be staying somewhere in...
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
