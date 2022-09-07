ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Comments / 2

Related
FOX59

Escaped Lafayette criminal tied to deadly shooting nabbed in Arkansas

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A wanted Lafayette man who was named a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday was captured in Arkansas after cutting off his home detention bracelet and fleeing the state. Anthony J. Perez, 28, was apprehended in downtown Little Rock at approximately 1:30 […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Woman accused of stalking Katie Gearlds arrested Thursday

The woman previously charged with stalking and intimidating Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds was arrested in her home Thursday. Lindsey Baker, 40, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violating her work release by Tippecanoe County Community Corrections surveillance officers, according to daily jail logs. TCCC Executive Director Jason Huber said officers found her drinking alcohol in her home while conducting a routine surveillance check. They arrested her and took her to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Person of interest in Lafayette homicide arrested in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WLFI) — Police in Little Rock have arrested a person of interest in a homicide that happened in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot on Sunday, September 4. According to an incident report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to the Central Arkansas Library on a report of a suspicious call. When police arrived, library security said they received a call from someone saying her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Perez, was inside the library and further alleged he was wanted for murder.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WLFI.com

Person of interest in Walmart shooting evades police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's unclear who, if anyone, was looking for Anthony Perez from Sept. 1, when he escaped work release, to a deadly Sunday shooting outside Walmart, in which he's a person of interest. As we've reported, Perez, 28, was serving prison time on drug charges in...
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Work Release#Violent Crime#Tccc#Wetip
FOX59

Man found shot to death in taxi cab

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a taxi […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man shot, in ‘extremely critical’ condition on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is in seriously critical condition Friday afternoon following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were dispatched around 6 p.m. to The Welcome Inn at the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue, which is near the intersection of Shadeland and E. 30th Street on the east side, […]
WLFI.com

Memorial organized for Walmart shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Family members of Casey Marie Lewis, the 33-year-old victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette, have organized a memorial for her. Police have determined the shooting was targeted. The suspect is still at large. The memorial will be in the parking spot...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

12 arrested on OWI charges over Labor Day weekend

At least 12 people were arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend. Xiatong Yao, 22, was pulled over by Purdue Police on South River Road around 4:41 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he drove through a red light and crossed over the centerline on the road. His eyes were reportedly red and watery, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy