Texas State

ProlificInsight
2d ago

Honestly any police officer apart of any organization outside of being a local officer cannot perform their duties un-bias-ly. I don't care black, white, brown, future person, religious affiliation, level of education, charity, political leaning, or sexual orentitation, the job is overwhelmingly easily influenced. No person is perfect but this is one job you got to be a saint.

F. Solo
2d ago

Oath Keepers want members to defend the constitution. Which one, the Oath Keepers? It's disappointing that former members of the military do not follow their oath to the US Constitution, including peace officers who swore an oath to protect and serve, deciding against this nation and its people.

HOJACK INDEPENDENT
2d ago

They take a oath to defend and protect the Construction of the United States but on January 6th they took part in a COUP to OVERTHROW the UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT WITH THREATS AND VIOLENCE by trying to change the OUTCOME OF AN ELECTION just because a X PRESIDENT who they support and follow lost by over 7 million votes and then WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE except he said she said and he saw she saw CLAIMED THE 2020 Election was rigged against him and widespread voter fraud occurred WITHOUT ANY PROOF WHATSOEVER THE SO CALLED OATH KEEPERS ATTACKED OUR CAPITAL BUILDING

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing "disgusting." The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
Here's how to vote in Texas' Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What's on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest new ways of funding Texas community colleges is poised to recommend a complete system overhaul that would tie state dollars to how successful schools are at getting students to graduation or four-year universities. The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group...
Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
Can the formerly incarcerated vote in Texas?

With several Republican-led states threatening to jail formerly incarcerated individuals for voting, even though they do have the right to vote—depending on the state—several individuals who have completed their sentences and fully paid their debt to society are unclear as to whether or not they can legally vote.
