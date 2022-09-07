Honestly any police officer apart of any organization outside of being a local officer cannot perform their duties un-bias-ly. I don't care black, white, brown, future person, religious affiliation, level of education, charity, political leaning, or sexual orentitation, the job is overwhelmingly easily influenced. No person is perfect but this is one job you got to be a saint.
Oath Keepers want members to defend the constitution. Which one, the Oath Keepers? It's disappointing that former members of the military do not follow their oath to the US Constitution, including peace officers who swore an oath to protect and serve, deciding against this nation and its people.
They take a oath to defend and protect the Construction of the United States but on January 6th they took part in a COUP to OVERTHROW the UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT WITH THREATS AND VIOLENCE by trying to change the OUTCOME OF AN ELECTION just because a X PRESIDENT who they support and follow lost by over 7 million votes and then WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE except he said she said and he saw she saw CLAIMED THE 2020 Election was rigged against him and widespread voter fraud occurred WITHOUT ANY PROOF WHATSOEVER THE SO CALLED OATH KEEPERS ATTACKED OUR CAPITAL BUILDING
