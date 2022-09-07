Read full article on original website
WVNews
Coal remains superior base fuel for electric generation
West Virginia historically has enjoyed among the lowest cost electric rates in the country, a trend which continues today despite universal higher energy costs. The fact that West Virginia relies heavily on coal-based electric generation is the primary reason West Virginians have a lower base rate than the majority of Americans.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Jusitce declares Sunday 'Heroes Day'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that, in honor of Sept. 11, 2001, and in honor of all West Virginia heroes, past and present, he has issued a proclamation officially declaring Sunday as “Heroes Day” in West Virginia. This annual observance celebrates the...
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) man, Detroit man found guilty of drug conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two men were found guilty in federal court Friday of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Aaric Murray, 33, of Morgantown, and Richard Kirkland Johnson, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, were...
WVNews
Hope Scholarship Act backers in brief: Room for 'educational options' & publicly funded schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A brief filed in an appeal of a ruling halting West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship Act contends there’s room to “provide educational options in addition to properly funded public schools.”. The appeal was filed with the state Supreme Court on behalf of...
WVNews
Honoring those who helped to make it happen
We applaud the efforts of the West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee to permanently memorialize the efforts of those who fought for women’s rights to vote through the 19th Amendment. Co-chaired by Renate Pore and Susan Pierce, the committee is seeking public input to help identify some of the leaders...
WVNews
It's time to lift up the teaching profession in West Virginia
It’s a storm that’s been brewing for years. Policymakers have been warned for over a decade that all the statistics predicted the number of new teacher graduates would not be sufficient to fill the vacancies resulting from projected retirements. As retirements started to trickle in, our school systems began experiencing shortages in content areas. However, that was just the tip of the iceberg.
