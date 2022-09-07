Postpartum women never lost Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. But the state told them they did.

Read full article on original website
WLOX
State Auditor Shad White shares more on his crackdown on Medicaid fraud
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
WTOK-TV
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t come out of the state’s bank account.
wxxv25.com
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
Mississippi’s only burn center to close in October
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center, located at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will close on October 14, 2022. The Clarion Ledger reported burn patients in Mississippi will be redirected to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, Firefighters Burn Center – Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, or USA Health in Mobile, Alabama. The […]
WLOX
Make-A-Wish Mississippi busy with fundraising campaigns. Here’s how you can help.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Making wishes come true for the children of the Magnolia State. It’s what Make-A-Wish Mississippi does, and they’ve been very busy lately. “Our referrals are increasing daily. We’re granting a wish every three days,” said Rachael Keyes, Senior Development Director for Make-A-Wish Mississippi. “Our Gulf Coast and Jackson Metro area has the highest population of kids waiting for their wish to be granted. We have kids all over the state, but we have about 30 in the Gulf Coast area.”
Mississippi Water Crisis Victims Get Tax Relief from IRS
The IRS announced that victims of the water crisis in Mississippi (including Jackson, Miss.) that started on August 30, 2022, will have more time to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Specifically, impacted taxpayers will have until February 15, 2023, to file and pay tax returns and payments due between August 30 and February 14.
2 Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed […]
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
Judge denies state auditor’s motion to dismiss defamation case by Ole Miss professor
A Hinds County Circuit Court judge has denied State Auditor Shad White’s motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by University of Mississippi Professor James Thomas. In his January 2021 motion, White alleged he could not be sued for defamation for allegations he made that Thomas, by participating in a two-day event called a “Scholar […]
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
WLOX
Jackson water crisis: Lawmakers react to Governor’s privatization comments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves says he’s open to privatization as a potential solution for Jackson’s water crisis. “Privatization is on the table,” said Governor Tate Reeves Monday morning. Those words are striking a chord with Rep. Earle Banks of Jackson. “I’m horrified by the...
WLOX
A closer look at Jackson's water crisis Empower Mississippi's Russ Latino
WDAM-TV
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $70,000 to Mississippi
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the...
mississippicir.org
Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts
Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
Officials: $500,000 Powerball prize from ticket purchased in Mississippi waiting to be claimed. $90,000 in other prizes unclaimed, as well.
One lucky Mississippi Lottery ticket player who has a ticket worth a half-a-million dollars has yet to claim their prize in the Aug. 13 Powerball lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials say that several large unclaimed prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions are just waiting to be claimed. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.
WLOX
Dinosaurs invade Mississippi Coast Coliseum for Jurassic Quest
Between splitting time in the classroom Beeson splits time on the court and the diamond as a two sport athlete playing volleyball and softball. The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance. Updated: 4 hours ago.
mageenews.com
Keep Your Eyes On God
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Too many times we get distracted and lose sight of what’s really important. Reaching a goal is hard work and we get tempted to take the “easy way”.
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
