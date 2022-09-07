ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Postpartum women never lost Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. But the state told them they did.

By Isabelle Taft/Mississippi Today
WLOX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
wxxv25.com

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s only burn center to close in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center, located at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will close on October 14, 2022. The Clarion Ledger reported burn patients in Mississippi will be redirected to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, Firefighters Burn Center – Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, or USA Health in Mobile, Alabama. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
WLOX

Make-A-Wish Mississippi busy with fundraising campaigns. Here’s how you can help.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Making wishes come true for the children of the Magnolia State. It’s what Make-A-Wish Mississippi does, and they’ve been very busy lately. “Our referrals are increasing daily. We’re granting a wish every three days,” said Rachael Keyes, Senior Development Director for Make-A-Wish Mississippi. “Our Gulf Coast and Jackson Metro area has the highest population of kids waiting for their wish to be granted. We have kids all over the state, but we have about 30 in the Gulf Coast area.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kiplinger

Mississippi Water Crisis Victims Get Tax Relief from IRS

The IRS announced that victims of the water crisis in Mississippi (including Jackson, Miss.) that started on August 30, 2022, will have more time to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Specifically, impacted taxpayers will have until February 15, 2023, to file and pay tax returns and payments due between August 30 and February 14.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

2 Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Coverage#Black Women#Health Care Services#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health
Jackson Free Press

Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WDAM-TV

Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $70,000 to Mississippi

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippicir.org

Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts

Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Officials: $500,000 Powerball prize from ticket purchased in Mississippi waiting to be claimed. $90,000 in other prizes unclaimed, as well.

One lucky Mississippi Lottery ticket player who has a ticket worth a half-a-million dollars has yet to claim their prize in the Aug. 13 Powerball lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials say that several large unclaimed prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions are just waiting to be claimed. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Dinosaurs invade Mississippi Coast Coliseum for Jurassic Quest

Between splitting time in the classroom Beeson splits time on the court and the diamond as a two sport athlete playing volleyball and softball. The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance. Updated: 4 hours ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Keep Your Eyes On God

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Too many times we get distracted and lose sight of what’s really important. Reaching a goal is hard work and we get tempted to take the “easy way”.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Between splitting time in the classroom Beeson splits time on the court and the diamond as a two sport athlete playing volleyball and softball. The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance. Updated: 7 hours ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy