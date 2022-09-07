ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Eric S. Nelson, 47, 189 Alden St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Zen Saleem, 29, 43 Maple St., West Haven, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to carry operator license, drive wrong way – divided highway ,traffic control signals, failure keep narc in org containter, pos control substance – first offense.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Meriden officer justified in February 2021 shooting: Report

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden officer was justified in his use-of-force in February 2021, an inspector general's report said Friday. Inspector General Robert Devlin said officer Erik Simonson reasonably believed that suspect Kenneth Strothers had the intent to shoot and harm him. The shooting happened February 12, 2021, when...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Terryville man accused of leaving scene of Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Terryville man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Waterbury on Thursday night. State police said they were notified of a crash just south of Exit #36 on Route 8 Northbound at 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, state troopers learned one of the cars […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour

NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Madeline S. Luna, 35, 4140 Denman St. #6v Dr., Elmhurst, NY, disorderly conduct. Xander Estremera, 19, 267 Fairfield Ave. Apt. 1, Hartford, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree stalking, second-degree harassment, two counts – violation of protective order. Freddie L. Thorpe, 64, 8 Stonington St., Hartford, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree...
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Drunken driver fled crash on Route 8 in Waterbury

WATERBURY — State police have arrested an alleged drunken driver they said swerved into the right lane on Route 8 Thursday night, hitting another car, before fleeing the scene. The crash did not result in any major injuries, according to state troopers. Michael Caiazzo was later arrested after authorities...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury

Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 53 minutes ago. Dry &...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended

The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues. Updated: 5...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hamden police make arrest connected to homicide investigation

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a New Haven man for charges stemming from an ongoing homicide investigation on Thursday. Hamden police said 30-year-old Brian Ward was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court. Ward was charged with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, criminal attempt at assault in the 1st degree, […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police warn city of increase in car thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Car thefts are up in Waterbury, causing police to issue a warning to the city. In the last week, most of the stolen cars had keys in them. Crime data shows car thefts are up more than 76-percent compared to last year, with 83 reported from January 1st to the end of August.
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Nina T. Noga

Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
iheart.com

DominGO! Hartford on September 25th

For the first time ever, Park Street will be completely car-free, giving Hartford residents and visitors the opportunity to travel the street in a way they never have before. DominGO! Hartford is all about being active and using the open street in any way you want to—walk, run, bike, scoot, dance, or skate your way down to experience everything Hartford has to offer!
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Herald

The forest fire danger level is as low as it has been all summer. Following multiple days of rainy, cooler weather,…. Southington police report the following: Alexis Adniel Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 27 with first degree criminal…. Wednesday 09/07/2022. Posted: 07 September 2022 [12:35...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Four people injured, one entrapped in rollover crash in Berlin

BERLIN – An early-morning rollover crash injured four people in Berlin on Friday. Firefighters, police and multiple ambulances around 4:15 a.m. were dispatched to the 800 block of Route 5, where they found one person trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters extricated the victim who was entrapped. All four occupants...
BERLIN, CT
FOX 61

Meriden man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 stabbing death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Meriden man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of a fatal stabbing in 2021. Kristopher Carlson, 24, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing death of 32-year-old Ernesto Cipolli outside of Wallingford's Corner Cafe. The...
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week

PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
PLAINVILLE, CT

