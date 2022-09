• No. 7/7 Oklahoma (1-0) plays its second game of the Brent Venables era when it hosts Kent State (0-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. The "Stripe the Stadium" game will be televised by ESPN+ with Mike Morgan, Ryan Leaf and Alex Chappelle announcing.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO